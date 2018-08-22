Thanks to all who made World Series happen

To the Editor,

My family and I have lived here for 22 years. This truly is our hometown.

We love life here, but fight hard not to become cynical about the crime, corruption, health issues, poverty and the many other challenges that face our community. We remind ourselves of all we love about living here: the easy lifestyle, little traffic, no crowds, beautiful parks, quiet roads to cycle on and of course the kind and friendly people of Lumberton and Robeson County.

Over the last few weeks we’ve experienced a rare sense of pride as the World Series brought many visitors who also got a chance to appreciate our corner of North Carolina. I just want to take a moment to thank city officials, workers, volunteers and everyone associated with the World Series for making us look good and for helping others see why we love this place.

Maria Parker

Lumberton