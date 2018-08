To the Editor,

In my 50 years as a TV anchor and reporter, I was impressed a few times by my fellow newspaper reporters. You are one of them.

I was born and raised in Robeson County and moved to Wilmington 35 years ago. Now, we have moved to Bladen County to raise our grandson. I am truly enjoying some of your investigative reports on county government and your well-researched editorials.

Great job. You are true professionals.

Dan Hester

Bladen County