Red Springs in need now of real leadership

A quick read of a story in The Robesonian on Wednesday concerning charges leveled against Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson and Town Manager David Ashburn might have produced a few yawns from some who got stuck on the fact that the alleged crimes are misdemeanors.

And although the counts are many, 20 for Patterson and 30 for Ashburn, they represent a singular act — allegedly removing documents from Patterson’s personnel file that presumably could have been damning to his bid for sheriff if they had become known publicly. The timing of their alleged removal, between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, just as the campaign was being launched, suggests a sinister motive.

Much of that information was talked about publicly in advance of the election; we certainly heard the rumors, but had no proof beyond the documents we received showing Patterson perjured himself while being investigated for sexual harassment.

That changed on Wednesday when we received information from the District Attorney’s Office with some detail, not great, about what was contained in the allegedly pilfered documents. Stories published in The Robesonian and on robesonian.com provide insight: Patterson’s personnel file shows that he is a serial perjurer, he falsified information to win an employee workers’ compensation after an injury, and that he obstructed federal investigations. At least those are the allegations.

It seems obvious to us that Patterson has a blatant disregard for the letter of the law.

So the question becomes obvious: Why did Red Springs officials, to include John McNeill, the former mayor, look the other way? And why did McNeill, knowing all of this, act as campaign manager for Patterson in his bid for sheriff?

Ashburn’s alleged participation in all of this is also baffling. Ashburn is a former police officer who once was an interim sheriff. Like Patterson, he should know better.

In fairness, Ashburn had just arrived in Red Springs when all of this began hitting the fan. He had been fired as general manager of the Water and Sewer Authority in Chattanooga, Tenn., and desperate times too often lead to acts of desperation. Ashburn, as the new kid on the block, likely didn’t feel firmly footed, at least to stand up against what was surely intense pressure.

He and Patterson will get their day in court, and perhaps testimony will shed more light. Neither is headed to the Big House, but when a town manager and police officer break the law — and that has yet to be proven — it is a big deal.

The question now is: What does the Red Springs Board of Commissioners do?

The town is moving deliberately, electing to allow Ashburn and Patterson to continue their jobs with full pay until the commissioners meet on Tuesday.

We have been disappointed that Patterson has been allowed to remain as police chief following the singular public revelation of his perjury. But now Red Springs residents, as well as the rest of the world, know that was the iceberg’s tip. As we reported in April, an investigator with the Department of Justice who worked the sexual harassment case in 2008, said Patterson was essentially unfit to be a police officer and presented a liability to the town.

It is plain to everyone that Red Springs has a crisis in leadership, and that it requires new leadership.

It will take real leadership for that to happen. We will see if Red Springs’ elected officials are up to it.

