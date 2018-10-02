CSX, city working together to ease flood risk

As Hurricane Florence slowly headed our way, we heard the story, and were incredulous: CSX Railroad was saying no to the city’s request that it be allowed to build a temporary berm below Interstate 95 where the company’s train tracks travel underneath the highway.

Why?, we wondered — and have yet to hear an explanation that makes sense to us.

A spokesman for the company told a news outlet that CSX needed to keep the tracks open in order to haul potentially hazardous material from the coast and out of Florence’s path. The spokesman said also that the tracks would be needed to get materials to the coast for the recovery that followed Florence. The company was worried, as well, about damage done to the tracks, and the effectiveness of the berm.

Plausible, we guess, except trains don’t travel through hurricanes. A temporary suspension of rail service seemed certain regardless of whether the berm were constructed or not. The company, we believe, appeared more worried about dollars than sense — and good sense should have informed CSX leadership that not only property, but people, were at risk.

Not a good look at all.

Denied, city officials turned to the Governor’s Office, seeking an emergency order that would allow the building of the berm without the company’s approval. The request, we are told, was delayed because of poor communications, and when permission was finally received, it was on the eve of Florence’s arrival.

More than 100 people, including civilians, the National Guard and a few public officials, hurriedly shoveled dirt into as many as 5,000 sandbags as Florence was soaking them with rain, and succeeded in construction of the berm underneath the interstate.

Ultimately, it would collapse, on Sunday, Day 4 of Florence’s effects being felt in this county. Although West Lumberton was once again flooded, damage does not appear to be nearly as bad as following Matthew. A quicker recovery is the expectation — and the sandbags surely mitigated the damage.

One has to wonder what might have been achieved if the city had been given the OK early on to proceed and a better berm, one not hastily constructed by a makeshift crew, had been constructed.

It was against this backdrop last week that city officials, including Mayor Bruce Davis, City Manager Wayne Horne, Deputy City Manager Brandon Love, Deputy Public Works Director Corey Walters, and City Attorney Holt Moore, met with some high-ranking CSX officials who, at least for now, prefer anonymity. Mayor Davis was so encouraged that he quickly called us, and asked us to share the good news with a community desperate for some sunshine.

We were glad to oblige.

According to Davis, there is at least a verbal agreement with the city and the railroad that they will work collaboratively on several flood mitigation projects, including the laying of some larger drainage line, but the biggie being the construction of floodgates at the I-95 bridge site. The city has more than $2 million for the construction, and there are even plans for a temporary berm to be constructed at very little cost until the floodgates can be installed.

We don’t know how effective the flood-mitigation projects will be, and they are likely to be just some of many items on a checklist that has to include repairing the Lumber River to the extent possible.

But we do know this: CSX cannot in good conscience stand in the way of any efforts to protect the communities of West and South Lumberton. It is a lesson we are sure they have learned, and perhaps the hard way.