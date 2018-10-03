Schools face a myriad of challenges

We wonder if any school system, in all the history of mankind and throughout the expanse of the Milky Way, has ever faced a higher climb than does the Public of Schools of Robeson County now.

There are a myriad of challenges, and while we have not always been impressed by our school board’s collective acumen, in this instance, we are sympathetic. We aren’t convinced that an auditorium packed with Mensa members, working all day and every day, could effectively lead this system to higher ground — at least in the quick term.

Good news arrived on Tuesday, or did it? The state General Assembly said school systems such as Robeson’s, where classes have now been out for three weeks and counting, would be forgiven as many as 20 days of state-mandated instruction time. We know that the decision takes tremendous pressure off the local school system, but is it really good news when 23,000-plus students in a school system that badly lags its peers across the state in pretty much all academic metrics are denied a month of classes? The options here are bad and worse.

The question that is on many minds remains: When will the students return to school? The best answer right now is that no one knows. A decision should come early next week, but the best guess now is that schools will not reopen next week, but the week after. There continues to be new reports of damage at schools, and before students and staff can return to them, air-quality tests must be conducted to ensure they will not be inhaling toxins. That takes time.

The good new is, as evidenced by the school board’s Tuesday meeting, the local system is fully engaged and does have a lot of help.

Then there is the matter of the central office, and the fact that school administrators are again homeless as they try to recover for the second time in two years from a once-in-a-millennium hurricane. We are told that the schools this time had better flood insurance, and that the owner of the building on Kahn Drive that is being rented has promised to have it ready to be occupied within a month, so we will see on all that. Meanwhile, hard work for administrations is made even more difficult because the answer to the question can’t be found under the same roof.

All this while the school system continues to struggle to get traction on the construction of a new school and, perhaps, a central office. These assignments are difficult enough, but made more so because of local politics and senseless turf battles that advance no one’s agenda that matters.

As noted during the school board meeting, the system continues to await federal dollars that are due from the devastation of Hurricane Matthew, whose two-year anniversary is Monday. We can only hope that the delivery of dollars post-Florence is more timely. It is simply inexcusable that hundreds of millions of dollars that have made their way from Washington, D.C., to Raleigh in order to help with this state’s recovery remain in the Capitol City, doing no good while people suffer.

We do sense a spirit of cooperation on the school board, perhaps derived from a we’re-in-this-together mentality, one that we hope will endure long past this hurricane’s recovery. It will be much easier to begin going through the checklist of things that must be accomplished if everyone is pulling in the same direction.