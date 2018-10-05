The Red Springs Board of Commissioners did not move swiftly nor decisively in dealing with its police chief and town manager after they were charged with 50 misdemeanor crimes.

The absence of swiftness, we understand, as these are weighty matters that affect real lives and deserve deliberation. It is not only important that the town treat the accused fairly, but the commissioners have to also make sure there is competent leadership in place.

The lack of decisive action, however, at least as it pertains to one of the accused, is more troubling.

On Tuesday the commissioners placed Police Chief Ronnie Patterson, Town Manager David Ashburn and Annette Bryant, the director of Human Resources, all on administrative leave, a time during which they will continue to get paid. It is a one-size-fits-all punishment for three people who we believe have significantly different levels of culpability.

First Bryant, who does not face any criminal charges. We were surprised when we learned she had been placed on administrative leave, and because the town must remain silent on such personnel matters, we are left to discern that the commissioners believe she failed in her duty to keep secure the documents in Patterson’s personnel file that went missing.

The case of Ashburn is tricky. Remember, he had just been named the town manager in late January, when the documents allegedly went missing, so it’s not too difficult to imagine what kind of pressure he might have been feeling to help the local police chief who wanted to be sheriff. Ashburn, as a former police officer who once served as an interim sheriff, and as the town manager, should have known better and that personnel files are not to be tinkered with.

We are also told by Red Springs officials that Ashburn has otherwise done a good job for the town, and we suspect they would like to figure out a way for him to survive all this mess. Remember, the 30 counts he is charged with represent a singular act.

The case for Patterson, we believe, is cut and dry. It was Patterson who made the decision to seek the office of sheriff, doing so with full knowledge of what was in his personnel file — documents that demonstrate his own disregard for the law repeatedly and over the course of a decade.

Campaigns are nasty, and the lowest blow that was delivered during the sheriff’s campaign was by Patterson and his camp when they made up the lie that sheriff-elect Burnis Wilkins had used a racial epithet in front of a crowd in Parkton. It is a blow that might have landed, except that a videotape proved the allegation was trumped up. The list of things more despicable than making up a lie to portray someone is a bigot is short.

And Patterson and his camp were not duped: The mystery man from Parkton does not exist. Lunch is on us if he drops in.

We have been told, and we believe the teller, that many elected officials in Red Springs were unaware of what was contained in Patterson’s file, and we presume that is why his employment continued. But they know now.

We have wondered why, when it was publicly disclosed that Patterson was a perjurer, the town elected to continue to pay him to perform his duties as its police chief.

Now, with the public disclosure of all the other stuff in his file, as well as the fact that he is facing criminal charges, we wonder why the town would continue to pay him not to perform his duties as a police chief.