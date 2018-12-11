Lumbee recognition needed to benefit Robeson

To the Editor,

Several years ago I wrote a letter that was misunderstood and I was under much trepidation at that time.

I now would like for my fellow Lumbee Tribal people to know that I fully support their recognition and am writing senators/congressmen across the nation to expedite their recognition. I have recanted my belief of that day, due to some misperceptions about the leadership. This has been greatly rectified in my understanding.

Also I believe that Robeson County needs the additional funds to support an economic, moral, and emotional resurrection. I stand by the Lumbee Indian Tribal Recognition and apologize for any inconvenience.

God bless each and every one of you.

Russell Kinlaw

Lumberton