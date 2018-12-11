Tragedy brings out the best of Robeson County

The horrific death of Hania Noelia Aguilar will be felt and mourned most intensely by the family she left behind, a mother, stepfather, father and two sisters. Their 13-year-old princess, a beautiful soul whose smile now haunts us, someone with hopes and dreams, has been taken away in the most violent way — and there is no way to make any sense of it at.

All of Robeson County, and way beyond, is saddened, having been a front-row witness to the tragedy, which began on Nov. 5 when a child innocently waiting on a school bus was snatched away, and then learning on Nov. 27 that what we all had feared had in fact come to be.

Hania is suffering no more. It is clear to us hers is a family of faith, so we will grasp for some comfort in knowing that.

There is not a better side to this story.

But our heart has been gladdened to watch as Robeson County, a county that is diverse like none other and too often allows that to divide us, has come together as one to provide support and comfort to this family of immigrants. This has been done even as our nation of immigrants fractures over how we treat immigrants, especially those like Hania’s family, brown and having arrived from the Southern Hemisphere.

It has been fulfilling to watch one act of generosity follow another. Comfort has been provided in a mixture of ways.

Financially, $20,000 was raised quickly for the family, and the gift of a home ensures Hania’s mother and sisters don’t have to awaken each day to visual prompts that will recall Nov. 5. There are ongoing efforts to furnish that home for the family.

There has been emotional support as well, with more than a thousand people who turned out on Saturday to say goodbye to Hania, and we are sure that almost all of them did not know the grieving family on Nov. 4. Included were a handful of Marines — Hania wanted to serve this country as they do — who answered the call to serve as pallbearers.

School administrators shined, proclaiming a day in Hania’s honor, and thousands of students from all corners of the county, not just Lumberton Junior High, where she was an eighth-grader, pulled out and put on purple, Hania’s favorite color, in her honor.

For the three weeks that Hania was missing, social media was abuzz with people praying for her safe return, and then, when that would not be, heartfelt messages of condolences.

Our local law enforcement was at its best, doing round-the-clock work to ensure that Hania’s killer didn’t disappear only to return again in the same violent manner. We don’t know if Michael Ray McLellan is guilty of this deed, but we know forensics evidence, specifically DNA, points a finger at him, so we will trust the judicial system to sort that all out. Our strong belief is that he will no longer be a menace to society.

A special shout-out must be extended to the Lumberton Police Department, the Sheriff’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office, for doing the hard work and giving justice a chance to work.

This tragedy will remain with us as it will take years to wash away the memories of such an unnecessary and evil act. But we hope one memory can endure, and that will be how Robeson County rallied around this grieving family, giving it our best in one of the worst of times.

We are proud today of this community.