More news on crime doesn’t mean more crime

No one questions that Robeson County has a bad problem with crime, probably the worst in North Carolina. Each year the SBI releases a report ranking counties by crime in two categories, violent and property, and we are always near the top or at the top.

The reports are based on what is provided by local law enforcement agencies, which lends itself to manipulation because some agencies are more aggressive in writing up reports than others. We know the Lumberton Police Department is aggressive in writing reports, so the city’s crime problem, which is bad, is not camouflaged.

We don’t need the SBI to inform us of the local crime problem. It is severe. So let’s not imagine that it is worse than it actually is.

During his election campaign, new Sheriff Burnis Wilkins repeatedly stressed his belief that an all-hands-on-board approach was needed to deal with Robeson County crime, and included among those hands are the public’s. Wilkins is convinced, and we share the sentiment, that every time there is a crime someone knows something that could lead to an arrest — and he is pushing hard for that information to reach his department.

The strategy spins off a simple concept: Obviously the public can’t step forward with information about crimes if they don’t know a crime has been committed. And the knowledge doesn’t have to be direct, it could be as simple as what we saw in the recent abduction and murder of Hania Aguilar, meaning someone might have seen something that is useful without even knowing it.

Wilkins has been the county sheriff 10 days. We doubt a day has passed that a member of The Robesonian’s newsroom has not spoken with Wilkins, and a lot of those conversations have been initiated by Wilkins, not the other way around.

This is not intended as a slap at previous sheriffs, and certainly not Ken Sealey, who just left that office. Sealey always returned our calls, and gave us what he could. But Sealey was a man of few words, whereas Wilkins is a man of many, but trust us, he chooses them carefully.

The times they are a changing, and Wilkins is very hip to the power of social media. In fact, a strong case can be made that he is the sheriff today because he was able to use social media to communicate his message on how he would manage the Sheriff’s Office, and a large part of that is using every avenue to talk with the public. Not to the public, but with the public. There is a difference.

Because the Sheriff’s Office is aggressively putting out information on fresh crimes, some are concluding that there is more crime. We doubt it. A larger sample than 10 days is required to make a judgment.

A question often asked but seldom answered satisfactorily is what capacity does a law enforcement agency have not only to solve crimes, but to prevent them from happening. We know that prevention is what Wilkins hopes to accomplish, and his is a multiple-pronged approach that certainly includes arresting the bad guys and the judicial system doing its job of putting them away.

But we know that Wilkins is depending on the public not only to share information on crimes that have been committed, but to be alert to the possibility of them occurring. By aggressively communicating with the public, he is laying a foundation of trust that is needed for everyone to do their part.