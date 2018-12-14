Internal probe can place blame, prevent same mistake

As we were doing the reporting on the arrest of Michael Ray McLellan on charges that he kidnapped and killed Hania Aguilar, a surprising piece of what we considered good news appeared on our radar, that McLellan had also just been charged with a 2016 home invasion and rape at a home just outside Lumberton.

But before we could even craft a story on what we considered this bit of positive news, the story went in another, unexpected direction. Suddenly there are questions about how local lawmen, at both the District Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office, responded to DNA evidence in 2017 that linked McLellan to the 2016 rape and, theoretically at least, might have gotten him off the street and spared Hania’s life.

Theoretically, we said — and we will return to that.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, who inherited this mess, must now deal with it, and he acted quickly, announcing an internal investigation. While we haven’t always trusted such investigations, believing they have a way of fading away when the sunlight does as well, on this one we have confidence. We believe Wilkins will go wherever the evidence takes him, and will act decisively if that is what is demanded.

McLellan had spent about a decade in prison, from 2007 to 2016, so the state had his DNA when the 2016 rape occurred, and it was in 2017 that multiple emails were sent to the Sheriff’s Office, and one to the District Attorney’s Office, that there had been a match with McLellan.

In a perfect world, he would have been rounded up, prosecuted quickly and sent away, and Hania would be alive and there would be a lot less sadness in this world.

Instead, nothing happened, and it will be up to Wilkins to determine what led to the failure, and if there is a price to pay. Wilkins has gathered enough information to tell us that the failure appears to be at “our end,” which might take the District Attorney’s Office off the hook. He said the trail he has followed so far indicates the District Attorney’s Office met its obligation.

So the question, and it is being asked by the media and those angered by Hania’s death, is: Would she be alive today if the DNA lead been chased, McLellan arrested, and charged?

We don’t know, and no one else does either. It is only speculation. And we don’t even have to invoke the butterfly effect — the notion that one seemingly inconsequential act today could have mammoth implications later — to make that conclusion.

Here are some realities, and they are harsh — and why no one faces a tougher task than does Matt Scott, who has a couple of weeks to gather strength before he becomes district attorney. When it comes to our local judicial system, we are in crisis, and nothing will change until the state provides help.

More to the point: In Robeson County right now, there are as many as 140 people awaiting trial for murder, a number that might grow by the time you read this. We would guess, and it’s an informed one, that as many as half of them are walking among us, out on bond, awaiting a trial that could be five to seven years away.

How does that make you feel?

So there is little that should lead us to presume that if everyone had done their job and McLellan had been arrested and charged, that he would not have been walking free on Nov. 5 in Hania’s neighborhood, out on bond and awaiting trial. Now if you are a subscriber to the butterfly effect, then perhaps not.

That in no way takes anyone off the hook. If anyone, be it at the Sheriff’s Office or the District Attorney’s Office, in 2017 were derelict in their duty, that needs to be dealt with and in a manner that might prevent it from happening again.