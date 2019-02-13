Dear John, turn that pointing finger around

Dear John,

We must confess a bit of disappointment and confusion.

We have come to know you as a determined city councilman, someone we don’t always agree with, but a representative who would speak up for your constituents in Precinct 4, and pound the desk if that moment requires histrionics — especially as it relates to the recoveries from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, and the slow flow of FEMA dollars.

So we ask: Why did you mail it in on Monday on a issue you seemed passionate about, and then later blame everyone but yourself when you didn’t get your way?

We know you didn’t want a cell phone tower to rise 155 feet high in southwest Lumberton, not in your precinct, but nearby, and we assume the objection was because it might be unsightly, but that remains unclear as well. There appeared to be enough support in favor on the City Council, which remains shorthanded with six members as a recent election still must be certified, relegating councilmen-elect for precincts 3 and 7 to spectator status. Those in favor say the cell tower is an economic development tool and would also improve emergency communications in the area.

Last month, during the City Council meeting, you argued in opposition, but the matter, in a 4-3 vote with Mayor Bruce Davis breaking the tie, was forwarded to the Planning Board. You pledged to speak with residents in the area, gather their thoughts, and bring that before council. You insist now that you found a lot of opposition.

But no one appeared before the Planning Board to protest, and that board recommended approval unanimously. That meeting, by the way, was well-advertised.

Then on Monday, when it was an agenda item for the City Council, you didn’t show up and, conspicuously, neither did Councilman Chris Howard, who also voted against last month, and Big John Robinson, another no vote. Robinson was dealing with a health issue, so his absence is excused.

That threatened a quorum, which we suspect was the plan, but the county attorney determined four voting members, including the mayor, to be sufficient. The conditional-use permit that Cellco Partnership, working on behalf of Verizon, needed, was approved in a 4-0 vote.

So a reporter called to ask what’s up. You told him you were otherwise occupied, visiting college campuses with your son, a good football player, excellent student, and a well-spoken young man, the evidence being his appearance recently before the county Board of Commissioners. We spoke as well with Howard, who didn’t offer a reason for his absence.

You guys read from the same script, suggesting the City Council rammed this through despite your having canvassed the affected neighborhoods and finding opposition. Yet no one has showed up to speak against, either at the Planning Board or, and this includes you, the City Council meeting on Monday.

The city followed protocol, giving plenty of opportunity to those who stood against to voice their concerns, but no one did, so we wonder if there was really significant opposition, or if you rounded up.

So the tower will rise.

If you were being precise in your characterization of the opposition in the area, then you failed your constituents by being elsewhere during that meeting. You were elected to carry their voice, and while we appreciate that you were with you son helping him chart his future, City Council meets twice a month, and it seems easy enough to us to fit a schedule around it.

On this matter, to use a football metaphor, you punted. And then you doubled down by trying to flag those who opposed you.

That finger you are pointing? Turn it around.