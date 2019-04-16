Robeson County needs McCready as its congressman

To the Editor,

I encourage everyone to vote for Dan McCready as our next congressman in District 9.After the election fraud committed by the Republican candidate, we need to elect someone with honor and integrity and Dan McCready embodies those characteristics.

After 911, Dan felt the call to join the US Marine Corps and served our country in Iraq. He understands the meaning of service and the needs of military families. He will protect Social Security and Medicare funding, which the Trump proposed budget severely cuts. He will work to improve our health care and protect preexisting conditions. As a businessman who has created jobs, he will work to make our economy work for everyone.

He believes strongly in doing what is right for the country and not just what works for party or special interests. He is the congressman we need in the 9th District.

Jane Smith

Lumberton

Mrs. Smith is a former state senator for District 13, which includes all of Robeson County — editor.