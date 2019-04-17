Flood insurance wise investment for home

To the Editor,

If it rains on your property, you’re susceptible to flooding. Floods are one of the most common dangers in the United States. We know that flooding can happen anywhere. You do not have to be at the coast to be affected.

In North Carolina, there are about 6 million homeowners. According to FEMA, in North Carolina there are fewer than 135,000 federal flood policies. About 2 percent of North Carolinian homeowners have flood insurance. In the last three years, three hurricanes have hit North Carolina, damaging homes, businesses, schools, infrastructure and this list goes on.

Most recently, Hurricane Florence caused widespread flooding and set rain records in many areas throughout North Carolina. It peaked as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph. It made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane over Wrightsville Beach, and shortly after downgraded to a tropical storm as it down poured rain across the state. North Carolina was forecasted to receive 9.6 trillion gallons of rain, enough to cover the entire state in 10 inches of rain.

Flooding is dangerous whether you are in your home, driving, or on foot. Hurricane Florence was responsible for at least 51 deaths. Just a few inches of rain can sweep you off your feet or run your car off the road.

Flood is not covered on your standard homeowner’s or business owner’s insurance policy. Policies are available whether the building is in or out of a flood-prone area. In most cases, there is a 30-day waiting period before flood insurance can begin. This means, if you obtain flood insurance today, it will be effective 30 days from today. Flood insurance can be the difference between recovering and being financially devastated.

For example, one inch of water in a home can cause more than $25,000 in damage. It is important to note that if you obtain flood insurance on your property, you must specifically ask to add contents coverage to cover your personal property. If you do not have flood insurance, you will most likely have to pay out of pocket or take out a loan to replace the damages. I hope that this information helps you better understand flooding and flood insurance.

Owen Thomas

Lumberton

Mr. Thomas is a Lumberton city councilman and works as an insurance agent — editor.