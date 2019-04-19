Two years later, mystery endures of women’s deaths

It has been two years and two days since the badly decomposed bodies of two women were found, within hours of each other, in the eastern part of Lumberton.

A press release from the Lumberton Police Department on Thursday was a reminder of that anniversary, but also signaled that two years later law enforcement remains frustratingly stumped by what happened to Christina Bennett, 32, and Rhonda Jones, 36, and Megan Oxendine, 28, whose body, also badly decomposed, was found about six weeks after the other two in the spring of 2017.

The bodies were so decomposed that the state Medical Examiner’s Office was unable to offer much information that could help the investigation, including how they died, or whether their deaths were the result of violence or something else, perhaps from ingesting bad drugs. All three had histories of drug use, a fact we share not to sully their memory, but simply to point out that the theory that there was a bad batch of drugs circulating is plausible, and not contrived as an excuse for an inability to solve the mystery.

All three were in the prime of their lives, and left behind friends and loved ones who want good memories to endure, but also want answers.

Understandably at the time, their deaths provoked fear in the community, most notably that there might be a serial killer in the weeds, doing as serial killers often do, preying on the weakest among us. Irresponsible reporting by some media at the time only fed that belief.

While we understood the fear, we knew as well that law enforcement, privately at least, largely dismissed that theory.

Our skepticism was further fueled by the fact that serial killers tend to take ownership of their deeds, and there was no evidence of that. We think the fact that no other deaths similar to those of Bennett, Jones and Oxendine in the two years since lends weight to the idea that their deaths were not acts of violence perpetrated by a single individual.

That is a best guess — and offered only as a measure of comfort.

But what did happen to these three women?

Thursday’s press release from Lumberton police, obviously well-intended, was at its root a Hail Mary. Police are again asking people to jog their memories from two years ago, and for anyone who might have had contact with any of the women in the four days or so preceding the discovery of their bodies to come forward with information.

People’s memories typically don’t last that long with adequate detail, but we suppose that it doesn’t hurt to ask. But we also know that the conditions of the bodies suggest they had been dead awhile before their bodies were found, just one more factor making the investigation difficult.

There is a $30,000 reward for information that might help explain this mystery.

It is obvious that this will be a difficult mystery to solve. But we know that hope endures. As an example, just last week the Sheriff’s Office announced two arrests in a 17-year-old murder.

The Police Department’s decision on Thursday to issue a press release, knowing that it would return to the front page of this newspaper and other media the faces of Bennett, Jones and Oxendine, we consider to be a positive. Police want their loves ones to know that the investigation is active and these women have not been forgotten.

Both are necessary if we are ever to know how they died and why.