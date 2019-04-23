UNCP makes a sober call on alcohol at sporting events

We are on record as being in support of legislation that is making its way through the General Assembly that would, among other things, allow for the sale of alcohol on UNC system campuses at sporting events.

We favor the legislation for two reasons: We believe the revenue that such sales would produce could be put to good use on the academic side, and that when the sale of alcohol is properly controlled, less is consumed. Studies show, for example, alcohol sales inside a football stadium reduce binge drinking in advance of the game, and consumption inside the event venue can be inhibited by the high cost of a beer, glass of wine or a mixed beverage.

But we didn’t necessarily say we were in favor of alcohol sales on campuses, only that we believe that individual campuses should be free to make that decision. That would be our minor quibble with a position that The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has taken on House Bill 389, which has cleared the House and will soon be getting its hearing in the Senate.

Of the UNC System’s 17 member institutions, we are told that UNCP is the only one that is opposing the legislation, which again, simply allows the choice by the trustees on individual campuses.

Last week Don Metzger, the chairman of the UNCP Board of Trustees, in response to a query from this newspaper, issued the following statement: “While we respect the intent of our sister institutions and support their efforts, we believe allowing open alcohol sales at our athletic events could potentially send the wrong message to our community. UNC Pembroke does allow tailgating and consumption of alcohol at athletic events for those of legal age under strict university guidelines and policies.”

So it seems apparent that should HB 389 become law, and indications are that will happen, that UNCP will be the party-pooper. We say good.

UNCP is not only an educational leader in this county and region, but this county’s residents expect it to make decisions to the benefit of all — and we believe that not allowing alcohol consumption inside of sporting events on that campus is consistent with that charge. We don’t need to detail Robeson County’s struggles with substance abuse, which is partners with crime and spawns so much of the crime that plagues all of us.

UNCP’s decision is simply a recognition of those realities. UNCP’s campus is historically one of the safest in the UNC system, and the town of Pembroke, likewise, is a nice oasis of safety in a county with too much crime. There is no reason to jeopardize either in favor of an added amenity for a few that could come at the expense of the many.

Although the legislation appears to have widespread support among the UNC system’s member institutions, we would be surprised should it become law, that alcohol flows freely at sporting events across the state. There are certainly university campuses where we believe it makes sense, but there are those as well at which alcohol sales would be contrary to the public good.

SB 389 puts the trust in boards of trustees at the various campuses to make a call that is in the best interest of that institution and the broader community. It appears that UNCP’s has already made that call, a sober and correct one.