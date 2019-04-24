Attack recalls need for county ordinance on dogs

Tragedy was dodged on Monday, most likely barely, when there was another instance of a dog attacking a human being, this time a 1-year-old near Pembroke.

We don’t know the extent of the injuries to the infant, but have been told that they are not potentially lethal, so a better outcome is expected than what happens too frequently in this county when there is an attack by a dog on a person — death or horrific injuries. In this instance, the child’s father was nearby and was able to quickly intervene, preventing the worst.

But the incident resurrects a need by the county for stricter enforcement of some breeds of dogs that are almost exclusively the culprits when these attacks occur. You know the breeds.

In response to a fatal attack that occurred in Marietta in December, the Robeson County Board of Commissioners has moved to see what can be done to prevent more unnecessary deaths and horrific injuries. During their meeting last week, the commissioners began the process of appointing a 10- to 15-member advisory panel made up of veterinarians, law enforcement and health officials who will review a proposed ordinance that is being considered.

The draft ordinance, we are told, mimics one that Lumberton adopted two years ago following a tragedy similar to the one that occurred in Marietta, the death of a 7-year-old boy.

Lumberton’s ordinance targets pit, American and Staffordshire bulldogs, and some mixed-breeds, as being dangerous, and other dogs declared as such.

The city requires the dogs be registered with the Lumberton Police Department for a fee of $25, and owners to carry a minimum of $100,000 in liability insurance. Owners must keep these dogs in a secure, 6-foot-tall pen with a cement floor and top when they are kept outside. There are also spay and neuter requirements.

The idea is to make responsible the owners of dogs that are almost always the ones that are aggressive toward humans, while providing an additional layer of protection for an unsuspecting public.

We expect that the commissioners will hear some pushback; the Lumberton ordinance, for example, was approved in a 5 to 3 vote, so just barely.

Dog owners are passionate about their pets, and there are cases daily of dogs attacking humans and causing serious injury or death despite after-the-fact protestations from the owners that the canine had never acted in that manner in the past and was, of course, cuddly and lovable. Peddle that to the person with the injuries or the survivors of someone who dies in such an attack.

When canines bite or attack, that is dogs being dogs. The fault is always with the owners who allow the animal to escape their control.

The city ordinance has a three-pronged approach, a fee that discourages ownersship of these dogs that are aggressive and strong and can do carnage, a kennel requirement that keeps the animals contained, and an insurance element should the worst happen.

We will be interested to see what the county comes up with. In a rural county as large as ours, where dogs too often are seen not as beings but as property, these kinds of attacks are destined to happen now and again. But that doesn’t mean a cleverly crafted ordinance can’t lengthen the amount of time between the now and again.