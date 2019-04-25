Cooper provides a gift on SB389

The “Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act” went to the governor’s desk after two Senate and four House Democrats joined Republicans voting in favor of it. More Democrats are now lining up with Republicans to override the recent veto.

No amount of debate over its merits is going to move opponents who say the bill is redundant as they say it is designed to discourage abortions. They aren’t swayed that laws aren’t strong enough. They aren’t swayed by abortion survivors testifying the application of current law in abortions is unclear. In their view, they are preserving choice.

Proponents aren’t moving either. They see the bill as saving infants’ lives. The language in the ICD-10 codes that describe induced pregnancy terminations is a bit vague when CDC researchers attempt to pinpoint precisely how many infants are affected by the legal and medical language. But we do know the threat is clearly greater when late-term abortions are now being supported by heavy Democrat states. The political implications go beyond the individual merits of the bill, however.

Gov. Roy Cooper simply gave Republicans a gift. Lt. Gov. Dan Forest already outperforms most elected officials, both Republican and Democrat. His popularity will grow.

In North Carolina, there are things that transcend political divisions. This isn’t California so Cooper just stepped in 92 mathematical problems.

On May 8, 2012, North Carolina passed Amendment One by a margin of 61 to 39 percent. There are 100 counties in the state. Only eight voted against Amendment One. Of those eight — Buncombe, home of Asheville, Orange, home of Chapel Hill, Durham, Wake, Mecklenburg, Chatham, Dare and Watauga, home to Appalachian State University and Boone — six of them would vote for President Obama in the 2012 election. Watauga and Dare voted for Mitt Romney.

Understand the divergence in these numbers from partisan politics. Amendment One was viewed as protecting traditional family values when same-sex marriage legislation was sweeping the nation. As late-term abortion legislation is now sweeping the nation, it will easily be categorized in similar fashion if not more so.

It is easier to argue same-sex marriage has room for partisan compromise with civil-union debates. There is no comparative common ground with the born-alive bill. You either think the other side is attacking abortion with political stunts or you think the other side is allowing babies to die that survived an abortion.

So, the only numbers that matter are those cast on May 8, 2012, because those are voters not voting Democrat or Republican. They are voting values. That vote is the strongest case against Cooper right now. In numerical fairness, it is also the weakest case as well.

The flaw in this analysis is the Amendment One vote was held in a primary with a very low turnout. The 2020 election will be the opposite construct in a presidential year. This means if the Democrats field a candidate with the charisma of President Obama, those values voters may be easily countered at the state level. But so far, that isn’t happening.

Every Democrat candidate will support late-term abortions. And every Republican candidate will use that as a huge stick with which to beat them.

The 9th Congressional District is in the middle of a do-over with state officials watching. Its turnout will reflect these values voters and that’s going to be the Democratic congressional candidates’ problem as well with that demographic.

The local Republican Party doesn’t take sides in primaries, but can report that there are many GOP candidates, some live in the district and some do not. Dan Bishop and Stony Rushing are the two candidates who attended the local county convention. Bishop is endorsed by fellow state legislators Sen. Danny Britt and Rep. Brenden Jones. Rushing is endorsed by former congressional nominee Mark Harris.

It will be a low turnout special election decided by both partisan and values voters. They will also impact the governor’s race as well.

Phillip Stephens is chairman of the Robeson County Republican Party.

