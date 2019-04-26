A groundswell of good news to benefit Robeson

Twice this month ground has been broken in Robeson County that could, with the passage of time, lead us all to higher ground in many ways, certainly on the economic front.

On April 11, shovels broke the turf on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where a $36 million building that will be home to the School of Business will rise. “Pretty spectacular” is how Barry O’Brien, dean of the School of Business, described the building that is planned.

The 66,000-square-foot building will have a 300-seat auditorium, food court, career services center, an interactive market trading room, video conference room, computer lab, collaborative study spaces and a room for events capable of holding 150 people. It will be a state-of-art-facility that builds on UNCP’s growing reputation as a university of choice, not only locally, but across the region and the state.

It is a good thing that a local company, Metcon, will handle the construction, putting to work a lot of local people in the two years it will take to construct.

In three years, according to O’Brien, undergraduate and graduate enrollment in business programs has risen from 800 to 1,400, with enrollment in the Master of Business Administration program quadrupling. The new building, we believe, will just further accelerate that success. It is easy for us to imagine a young child growing up in Pembroke, peddling past the construction site on a bicycle, and determining that some day he or she will lay the foundation for his or her future inside its halls.

The money for the building came from a variety of sources, the state, the Golden LEAF Foundation, but also Jim Thomas, a Pembroke native known as the “architect of the Los Angeles skyline,” and his wife, Sally. Their $7 million gift is the largest in UNCP’s history.

Those who like to dream big need only to consider Thomas’ story to know that it can happen.

Just five days later, dirt was turned for a new $3.1 million terminal at Lumberton Regional Airport, which gives the county a better chance to make a good first impression when corporate officials fly in to look at Robeson County as a potential home for their business or industry.

“When people fly into the Lumberton Regional Airport, this building will stand out, and it will be remembered,” said Troy Gammon, the airport manager.

The terminal, which replaces one that was 50 years old, will be 8,000 square feet, more than twice the size of the one it replaces, and boast ample seating, meeting rooms and be handicapped accessible.

It also has a snappy new look — a design that gives the illusion that it is about to take off — that will greet corporate executives as they make a landing on one of the airport’s two runways.

The terminal will give a fresh look to the county’s Economic Development Office, whose new home will be there.

The business school and terminal are two more tools for Channing Jones, the county’s director of economic development, as he works to bring new investment and jobs into the county. There have been recent successes: the fortifcation of the Rempac plant on Starlite Drive that protects 200 or so jobs, and the news that a British renewable energy company will put back to work the abandoned Alamac plant.

These pages, sadly, are too often populated with stories of what ails Robeson County, and too few on what is happening that is positive. The UNC business school and airport terminal, together, can work to tip that scale in a better direction.