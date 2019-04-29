SunTrust should pay homage to Lumberton

To the Editor,

Recently BB&T announced a merger with SunTrust, which will create the sixth-largest bank in the country.

BB&T has significant roots in Lumberton, N.C., where the Bank of Lumberton was formed in 1897 by former North Carolina Gov. Angus MacLean. It would become Southern National Bank would eventually merge with BB&T of Wilson, N.C., and United Carolina of Whiteville, N.C., to create the BB&T we know today.

BB&T’s leadership has done well by keeping jobs and continuing to invest in those cities. The new bank will establish its headquarters in Charlotte and this provides an opportunity to pay homage and continue to invest in the city of Lumberton, where it all started.

Bank of America has its Heritage Centers and Wells Fargo has History Museums, the new bank should open a similar center in Lumberton to display to the world the shared history of the bank. Undoubtedly, this would be the first of many but the new bank should invite the world to Lumberton to learn of its history and humble beginnings.

We should all be excited about the future of the new bank and I look forward to the leadership highlighting the rich heritage it shares with Lumberton.

Jarrod Lowery

Pembroke