Teachers at fault for late notice on schools closing

There were 23,000 students-plus and somewhere shy of twice as many parents in Robeson County who found out on Monday that the local public schools have cancelled class for Wednesday.

That is simply wrong.

Not that there won’t be any school Wednesday, which itself is problematic in a system that had two weeks washed away by Hurricane Florence, but that there was such little notice given to parents and students.

Don’t blame school administrators, who made the call to cancel class independent of the Board of Education. Their hands were forced by about 100 requests that came in on Monday for the day off, which left them essentially with no time to find an adequate number of substitute teachers who could at least prevent chaos from breaking out in the local schools.

Our frustration, and one that we know is shared by a lot of parents — students?, probably not so much — is the May 1 Day of Action Rally has been planned for months. Dozens of school districts across the state have had time to prepare and plan for the possibility that a large number of teachers would be absent that day, and that allowed them to make decisions, including to close, which enabled students and parents to plan as well.

Now there are literally thousands of parents who are having to make last-minute decisions concerning how their family will handle a child or more who suddenly has a lot of free time on Wednesday. It is disruptive to the family routine.

Last week schools Superintendent Shanita Wooten didn’t enjoy spring break, but worked aggressively to encourage teachers and staff who wanted to spend Wednesday in Raleigh to advise the central office of those plans so substitute teachers could be found. But those requests only trickled in, and as of Friday night a school day was planned. That all changed on Monday with the flood of 11th-hour requests.

Wooten, of course, has to be diplomatic and include in her public comments that administrators are in support of the teachers who are rallying and their goals. She also has to be measured in expressing any frustration that these teachers didn’t submit requests earlier to allow the system to try to avoid another lost day of class.

We aren’t so restrained. Their tardiness is unexcused.

As for the rally itself, teachers in recent years have learned that the squeaky wheel does get greased as there have been a series of pay raises, and not modest. Republicans, who control both the Senate and House, complain that no matter what they do, it’s never enough — and wonder if Democrats were in control in Raleigh, if teachers across the state would be in class Wednesday instead of Raleigh.

We wonder too.

It’s hard not to believe that politics is part of the motivation for the rally when among the goals is getting Medicaid expanded.

We don’t know if Wednesday’s rally will produce results for the teachers, and we accept that many of their complaints are legitimate. They are overworked and underpaid, but that has always been true of this noble profession.

Our local legislators, two of whom are Republicans, have indicated to us that they are willing to listen to teachers’ concerns, so we hope that there is calm conversation Wednesday, and not loud and empty rhetoric.

We hope that communication in Raleigh is better Wednesday than it has been within the local school system for the past week.