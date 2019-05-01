Family treatment courts: Effective, humane, worth celebrating

Courtrooms often operate in somewhat of an assembly-line fashion, with an emphasis on speedily processing volumes of cases. This is particularly and necessarily so in some types of District Court sessions. The judge decides whether Jane Doe is guilty of larceny, imposes a sentence if he finds her guilty, and moves on to the next case. We give little or no thought to the underlying cause behind the fact that Jane Doe has dozens of prior larceny convictions. Rarely in the typical court environment do we give much attention to the underlying cause behind the immediate issue that brings an individual before the court. Here is where treatment courts are critically different from court as usual.
May is National Drug Court Month. More than 3,000 treatment courts across the nation will celebrate the 30th anniversary of treatment courts. These courts serve approximately 150,000 people annually and have served approximately 1.5 million people since they began operating. Treatment courts are based upon the idea that when an individual’s substance use disorder brings them into court repeatedly or even less frequently in matters of significant consequence, such as having their child adjudicated, abused, neglected or dependent, the court can basically take one of two approaches. We can continually deal with the symptoms of the disease as these individuals make repeat appearances in our courts or we can make an effort to treat the disease itself, substance use disorder. Treating the disease means using the leverage of the court to keep the individual engaged in treatment long enough for treatment to be successful. The court’s leverage is the threat of a long prison sentence or, in Family Treatment Court, the threat of removal of children from the care of the parent or guardian. Treatment courts operate on the premise that the better approach is to treat the disease.
Substance use disorders cost. These costs include court system costs, health-care costs, social services costs and other costs. Perhaps the greatest cost is the loss of the added value and productivity that those who suffer from substance use disorders could otherwise add to our community. This year’s National Drug Court Month finds the nation and Robeson County in the grips of a horrifying opioid crisis. As the N.C. attorney general has noted, treatment court alone cannot eliminate this crisis nor the devastating impact of substance use disorders in general. They are, however, a critical component of a comprehensive reasoned response.
Treatment courts combine accountability and compassion to save lives and other valuable resources. Research demonstrates that treatment courts reduce illicit drug use and save money. Court participants, as a whole, improve education, employment, housing, financial stability and family reunification, which reduces foster care placements. Properly operated treatment courts are effective. Treatment courts provide an appropriately humane element to an overall response to the substance use disorder issue.
The Robeson County District Court has been involved in this innovative court movement since 2008, through our Family Treatment Court. Under the leadership of my predecessor, Judge J. Stanley Carmical and our program director, Valerie Comrie, professionals across our county and beyond, have worked collaboratively to establish and operate our treatment court. The Robeson County Family Treatment Court has earned a stellar reputation in the state and nation. We consistently serve more families than any other Family Treatment Court in North Carolina. Our court is recognized as a national model. I am honored to have a part in the ongoing work of this court.
So during this National Drug Court Month, we celebrate treatment courts in general and Robeson County Family Treatment Court in particular. Let’s hope that something will occur during this month long celebration that will help motivate our lawmakers to restore and increase state funding for treatment courts.
Judith Milsap Daniels is the chief District Court judge for Robeson County.