Drug court would benefit county

May is National Drug Court Month. Throughout the country, communities are celebrating the lasting impacts drug courts are making. With more than 3,454 drug courts in the United States, studies show that these courts reduce recidivism by well over 50 percent and an average of $6,000 is saved per drug court participant. There are also 726 DWI courts in the United States. An average of $3.19 is saved for every $1 invested in DWI courts and participants are 60 percent less likely to reoffend.

President Trump early in his administration created the bipartisan Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis. Gov. Chris Christie chaired this commission while Gov. Roy Cooper served as a member. The commission formulated several recommendations and stated: “For many people, being arrested and sent to a drug court is what saved their lives, allowed them to get treatment, and gave them a second chance. Drug courts are known to be significantly more effective than incarceration, but 44 percent of U.S. counties do not have an adult drug court.” Robson County is part of that 44 percent. This must change.

Robeson County currently has one drug court: Family Drug Treatment Court. This court continues to seek successful outcomes by restoring lives and reuniting families through treatment of substance use. While we are very grateful for the Robeson County Family Drug Treatment Court, our county would, with certainty, benefit from an adult drug court related to criminal activity. Robeson County currently ranks No. 1 in both violent and property crime in the state. It ranks fifth in the number of alcohol-related fatalities on the road and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services ranked Robeson County eighth in the number of opioid overdoses. The bottom line is that we have to change the culture in Robeson County. We owe this to our citizens and the next generation of Robesonians. We do this by addressing the supply side to the drug problem, by aggressively going after the individuals and organizations that are funneling drugs into our communities and preying on those with addictions for personal profit. This effort is underway; however, unless we also address the demand side to the drug problem, we will never adequately get a handle on the supply side.

As such, efforts are underway to implement both a DWI court and an adult drug treatment court that is based on criminal charges. Our lawmakers, local government, UNCP, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the Lumbee Tribe, Southeastern Health, Robeson Health Care Corporation, some members of the judiciary and other agencies have come together in support of these programs. The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office has been awarded funding to obtain training for a DWI court.

An application has also been submitted to the Governor’s Highway Safety Commission for a grant to support a DWI court. Work has also begun to fund an adult treatment court.

As Robeson County’s district attorney, I met with the Governor’s Office to encourage him to add additional funding in his budget proposal for expanding drug treatment courts. This expansion was included in his budget. I have had extensive communications with Sen. Danny Britt, Rep. Brendon Jones and Rep. Charles Graham about introducing and supporting legislation to bring a drug treatment court to Robeson County. These legislators are committed to seeing this come to fruition and they are currently working to ensure that funding for an adult drug court is added to the General Assembly’s final budget.

Sen. Britt has filed Senate Bill 251, which would bring an adult treatment court to Robeson County. I was invited by Sen. Britt and did speak in support of the bill in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. SB 251 passed out of the Senate Judiciary and it is currently in the Senate Appropriations Committee. Additionally, a contingent of individuals met with the director of the Administrative Office of the Courts to advocate for bringing an adult drug treatment court to Robeson County. We have a commitment from the AOC that if funding is provided to expand drug treatment courts, Robeson County will be first in line to receive funds. Progress is being made, but there is much work left to do.

Drug courts are recognized as the most successful justice system intervention in our nation’s history. These courts save money, but more importantly, they save lives. This is evidenced by the successes of the current drug courts in North Carolina. As the county with the highest rate of crime, Robeson County is deserving of a chance to implement further programs to effect positive change. The District Attorney’s Office is committed to helping make Robeson County a better, healthier and safer community. Please join us in celebrating National Drug Court month — there is hope for Robeson County and there is hope for addiction.

Matt Scott is the district attorney for Robeson County.

