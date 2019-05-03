Chavis denies weapons charges

To the Editor,

This letter to The Robesonian is intended to correct false information that was published in a July 23, 2018, article that appeared in the print edition of the newspaper and at robesonian.com.

The article said that I, Robert Chavis, was arrested for two stolen firearms. I was not charged with those crimes.

Robert Chavis

Maxton

Mr. Chavis was among more than two dozen people arrested during raids by several law enforcement agencies on various charges, including weapons, gaming and drugs. He contacted the newspaper recently to say he was not charged with possession of stolen firearms. We corrected that article and offered him the opportunity to clarify in a letter to the editor, which he took — editor.