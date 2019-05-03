Cummings could exit early, clear path for the wife

A list of Robeson County property tax owners who remain delinquent in paying those bills is back where it should be today — inside this newspaper.

Soon the list also will be published at robesonian.com.

Credit Kellie Blue, the 4-month-old county manager, for returning the listings to the only newspaper in this county that can broadcast them to a wide audience. We believe she took a risk in doing so.

Blue understands delinquent taxpayers are more likely to pay up if they know their names will be widely distributed by The Robesonian, both in print and online, as opposed to narrowly distributed in another newspaper, which is weekly and does not even have an online presence.

Some commissioners have orchestrated the bouncing back and forth of the listings between this daily newspaper and the weekly one, mostly as a way to punish us when they didn’t like us telling the truth about what they were doing. Blue has smacked that pettiness aside, not only with the tax listings but with other advertising, to include a newsletter that will highlight good news that is happening with the county government and can be found inside today’s print edition.

Part of that good news is at the Tax Office, which is millions of dollars ahead of last year in terms of collections — a bullet point in favor of Betsy Cummings, the interim director of the office who wants to shed the interim label. Cummings is arguably the most qualified for the assignment, but there is a problem: She is married to Raymond Cummings, a commissioner who this past year worked behind the scenes to make vacant the top Tax Office spot so his wife could assume it.

There are genuine conflicts — not contrived and they extend beyond the obvious bad optics — when a department head is wed to a commissioner.

Cummings, then the chairman, orchestrated the coup in the back room that ended Cindy Lowry’s 10 years managing the office. Lowry had wanted another two-year contract, but the county was only offering through November, which would have been, not coincidentally, on the far side of the tribal election in which Raymond Cummings was a candidate for chairman.

Lowry said take this job and shove it.

The commissioners, dishonestly, used the county’s tax collection rate as a shoehorn to oust Lowry and to defend that action. During the decade Lowry was tax administrator, the collection rate improved dramatically, but did plateau in recent years. We are convinced, and evidence supports it, that the collection rate fell short of a more favorable rate because Lowry was not able to fully employ all the tools that boost collections, especially wage garnishment and foreclosures.

Those tools now appear to have been unleashed, so comparisons are a bit apples and oranges.

But the news is good for taxpayers. While a higher collection rate doesn’t portend any kind of tax relief, it does put more money in the county coffers that can be put to use enhancing services.

The elephant-in-the-room question is whether or not there is sufficient support on the Board of Commissioners to hire Betsy Cummings. We know there are those who stand strong against, and some who stand strong in favor. We presume that Commissioner Cummings will stand true to his pledge and not cast a vote, but simply twist arms and make deals in the dark.

This is a different Board of Commissioners than the one of a year ago, so the decision will be closely watched.

Of course Commissioner Cummings, who has served since 1996, always has the option of stepping down to clear the path for his wife. At this point, he appears to have exhausted most of his political capital anyway, the tribal election being Exhibit A, and we hear he won’t run again.

Exiting two years early would make us happy. But better for him, it might make the wife, too.