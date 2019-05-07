Workshop to help first responders separate mentally ill from the criminals

It happens all too often, although the precise frequency is impossible to know.
A first responder, summoned to a scene of an emergency, encounters a person suffering mental health issues that aren’t always apparent, but if quickly identified could potentially lead to a better outcome, both in the short and long terms.
On Friday and Saturday, an expert on such matters. Dr. Jeffrey Mitchell, will be in Robeson County offering need-to-know information to first responders so they can better handle such situations. The free workshop, titled “Shine A Light on Crisis Intervention,” will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at the BB&T Workforce Development Center on the campus of Robeson Community College.
Professional credit hours are available. Registration is required, so time is running out for those who are interested. More information can be found in a short story in today’s The Robesonian, on page 3A.
The event is being sponsored by RCC, Southeastern Health, the Southeastern Health Foundation, and Eastpointe, the local mental health provider. Eastpointe estimates such encounters happen a couple of hundred times a year in Bladen and Robeson counties.
Mitchell, a clinical professor of Emergency Health Services at the University of Maryland, is the co-founder and president emeritus of the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation. He stresses that one size does not fit all.
“The crisis intervention concepts remain pretty much the same wherever you go with them, but the big issues are, how do you apply these in a way that makes sense in your community,” Mitchell said. “You have to build a program to address the issues and needs of your community.”
Mitchell will highlight:
— How to separate criminal population from mental health population.
— How to embed mobile crisis teams alongside first responders.
— Recognizing cultural and generational patterns of behavior that lend to addiction and mental illness.
— Addressing the need to integrate resources — paramedic partnership, mobile crisis, faculty-based crisis, magistrates’ role, first responder role and hospital role.
— Understanding the difference between people who are a problem and “people with a problem.”
There have been incredible advances in health care in recent years, but it seems to us that isn’t the case with mental illness, which continues to be misunderstood. Society too often conflates mental health issues, especially substance abuse — an epidemic locally and across the nation — with criminal conduct.
That is why it’s so important for first responders to be able to make quick and better decisions on what they are confronting when called to the scene. The initial contact is critical. What is often necessary with a criminal, primarily force, doesn’t work with someone who is mentally ill or paranoid from impairment on drugs. They need comfort and reassurance.
It is also helpful if the person making the emergency call can share information so the first responders will have a better understanding in advance if they will be dealing with a mental health issue.
The truth is, way too often people suffering from mental health issues are routed into the criminal justice system, where they don’t have access to proper care — and where there is a likelihood of them getting swallowed up and forgotten.
We hope that first responders, who do so much incredible work for all of us in this county, pack the BB&T center on Friday and Saturday, and the knowledge they take with them will better equip them to deal with these crisis situations. An important first step in helping people suffering from mental illness is getting them the treatment they needs.
And it won’t be found in the jailhouse.