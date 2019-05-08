Dr. D.E. Ward: A life well-lived, and for 98 years

For D.E. Ward Jr., the pressure was on from Day 1, when he was born Dec. 30, 1920, in Durham, and took his father’s name.

D is for Doctor. And E is for Ernest.

A lot to live up to, but Doctor Ernest Ward Jr., who died on Sunday at age 98, can rest comfortably knowing that his was a lifetime of achievement, one that exceeded every expectation, no matter how lofty or unreasonable.

Ward leaves behind a legacy that all should endeavor to emulate — a healer; a family man; a Christian; a civic leader; a philanthropist; and a friend to all who had the good fortune to cross his path and share in his wisdom, story-telling, and his compassion. So many of them call Robeson County their home and benefitted from his generosity.

“If you knew D.E. Ward, then you knew that there would always be at least one person who cared deeply about you, and wanted the best for you,” a family friend told us.

Ward was arguably the patriarch of a generation of doctors that didn’t plant the seeds for what is now Southeastern Health, one of Robeson County’s chief assets, but who certainly nurtured it during its formative years, and handed it off healthy to the next generation of doctors. Southeastern Health today stands as a monument to Ward and the others.

He worked there a full 58 years, from 1953 to 2011, when at age 91 he finally put down his scalpel, but not a final time. We know that a year later, as a 92-year-old, when most are weak and frail, Ward remained steady and precise enough to perform an autopsy when he was summoned to do so.

Since his death, we have received so many calls and messages from people, many former patients, who wanted us to know how special he was to them — and this is our attempt to pass that along. A pillar of the community, we were told, and then reminded what that entails — a pillar being something that adds strength and stability to existing entities.

His obituary, published in this newspaper on Wednesday, ran almost 1,100 words, among the most robust we have seen. It wasn’t padded or embellished, but was cryptic, as there was so much to tell and limited space to do so.

The headlines were there, from his childhood in Durham, to his education at his beloved Wake Forest University, where he earned his medical degree, to an internship in Philadelphia, to his service in the Naval Reserves, and to his final stop, Lumberton, which became home to him and his wife Sara, and their three children. His last act on Earth was to go see his bride of 73 years.

We were reminded of Ward’s work with a variety of institutions, Southeastern Health of course, but also his beloved alma mater, First Baptist Church, the N.C. Cancer Institute, the American Cancer Society, Baptist Children’s Home of N.C., Campbell University, the Cape Fear Council of Boy Scouts, and how in every instance, he held at various times leadership positions.

We learned of the relationships that he developed and savored, as the team doctor for Lumberton High athletics for 22 years, providing physicals at no cost; his love of his buddies at the North State Hunt Club; his passion for golf and the beach; his affinity for the Demon Deacons; and how he shook every nugget out of life.

The thread that tied all that together was Dr. Ward’s love of people, no matter their place in life, he was there to serve them, comfort them, amuse them, to add a bit of joy to their very existence. In that, he delighted.

We truly don’t know how you make better a life that was so well led, except, perhaps, by living it longer.

He did that as well. Ninety-eight years, and fresh until the very end, isn’t bad.