Schools facing $2 million worth of hard decisions

The Public Schools of Robeson County is like so many households in Robeson County, with more bills to pay than money to pay them.

Broke, as in facing a $2 million shortfall. The school system has no mechanism to generate its own revenue, depending instead on tax dollars that come through the county, state and federal governments.

That was the take home on Tuesday when the Finance Committee for the Board of Education met to discuss the budget shortfall. Erica Setzer, the system’s finance officer, explained once again that the system is using insurance money from hurricane damage to pay the day-to-day bills, including, it appears, making payroll.

A myriad of circumstances has conspired against the local system, including fewer students, which means less money from the state in per-pupil spending, which already reimburses at a rate lower than a decade ago; too many schools with low enrollment; and, quite frankly, too many staff at some schools and even the central office.

We know that there is widespread worry throughout the system, among staff who fear for their jobs, and parents and students who worry that their neighborhood schools might be closed.

There is reason to worry. The rubber band can’t stretch much farther.

We know that county leaders and school administrators have met privately to discuss the situation, and that the county stands ready to help, but is taking the position that this can’t be a bailout. The county expects the Board of Education to make the tough decisions that are required, those that promise to be politically risky.

County Manager Kellie Blue says commissioners want a strategic plan.

No one has pushed harder for our county government to better fund the local schools than has this newspaper. We have screamed about it for years, and voters have not — yet, anyway — held the commissioners accountable for funding the local schools at one of the worst rates in the state.

But we have a new county manager, and also a new Board of Commissioners, and our read is that there is more of a willingness by the county government to provide additional dollars for the schools. The county is also more than $2 million ahead this year in tax collections and if that holds up, there might be some loose change to play with.

We are convinced the approach will have to be multi-pronged. We know of three avenues for the Public Schools of Robeson County to cuts costs — reduce staff, close some schools, eliminate programs, or a mix.

It was just a couple of months ago that the Board of Education freely floated the C word, consolidation, and we believed at the time that its members had mustered the collective courage to address the truth that the system cannot support 41 schools, an enduring hangover and headache from merger 31 years ago.

The public, predictably, loudly objected, and consolidation talk went silent.

The school board is also flying a bit blind, unsure of what money it might get from the state for school construction, so making plans is tricky. Remember that the system has yet to replace West Lumberton Elementary School, and continues to operate out of a temporary central office.

Our advice to the Board of Education is to identify schools for closure and get that done, calculate the savings from reduced staff, maintenance, heating and cooling, etc., and then look to the county for the reward, a bump in funding.

Then be prepared to do it again.