School board not up to the task it’s facing

We really didn’t want to use this space today to pile on the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County.
For sure, its 11 members are taking plenty of criticism, especially on social media, where there is an avalanche of information either out of context or completely wrong.
So we should make some things clear:
— It’s not the school board’s fault that we have had two 500-year hurricanes since 2016, and that an elementary school and the former central office now sit in ruins.
— It’s not the school board’s fault that the system has lost more than a thousand students, many of whom have fled with their families to higher ground, and gone with them is millions of dollars in state per-pupil funding that is attached to those students.
— It’s not the school board’s fault that the flight of these students has left some schools with too many staff members.
— It’s not the school board’s fault that the Robeson County Board of Commissioners has funded the system at one of the lowest rates in the state, and that the commissioners have been emboldened to do so because they have not been held accountable by the voters.
— It’s not the fault of this school board that previous boards have not been up to the task of making difficult decisions, specifically closing schools that have declining populations and are in various states of disrepair, which makes them costly to maintain. It is fair, however, to say that some members of the current board share in the culpability.
But it is this school board’s duty to right the ship, and somehow figure out how to extricate the system from a $2 million hole that will only deepen unless without quick and decisive action is taken. You simply cannot continue to use insurance money for recurring costs, which is how the system is getting by.
Although Finance Director Erica Setzer said the system is not in danger of failing to make payroll, the rubber band can only be stretched so far. Right now we have a pending crisis; when paychecks bounce, the crisis will have arrived.
No one who watched with a keen eye on Tuesday as the Board of Education faced a hostile crowd and tough questions can be left with the confidence that this board is up to the task.
Tuesday’s meeting was a dog-and-pony show, with some members seemingly confused about where the system’s revenue comes from and how it can be spent. We hope that some of the questions that were asked were for the benefit of the audience, and not those asking questions.
What we saw once again is a splintered school board that seems incapable of holding a yard sale, much less making the difficult decisions looming over the school district. Among those questions are which schools to close, how to reduce staff effectively and without unnecessary pain, and what programs might need to end or be cut back.
A retreat was suggested, and we fully support the idea, and when that happens, don’t worry about wasted dollars. The school board holds its retreats at COMtech. So we expect the board will announce soon that a retreat has been scheduled.
While we have said consolidation is the necessary first step, we hope we have not suggested that closing schools is easy. It isn’t, and it will likely come with considerable political risk.
Our advice to the school board is to hold that retreat, but also reach out to the Department of Public Instruction to see what it can offer in terms of expertise. We know the DPI is watching, but is reluctant to get involved. Perhaps its reluctance would go away if invited.
This job is too big for our current board. If that wasn’t obvious before Tuesday, it is now.