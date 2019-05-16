America: Built by immigrants

There is an historic photo we all know. It is east-west meeting of the first Transcontinental Railroad at Promontory Point, Utah, that took place on May 10, 1869, 150 years ago this month.

Building the railroad was a marvel of engineering, a revolution in transportation and a turning point in the economic, social and political history of the nation. Who should we thank?

Immigrants, largely non-citizens, provided the labor to build the transcontinental railroad, and they were remembered with a Golden Spike celebration over the May 10 weekend. The people who built this railroad and that lesson were mostly forgotten.

Irish immigrants pushed from the east and Chinese workers from the west. Engineers trained during the Civil War, both former Union and Confederate soldiers, former slaves and others were the muscle and brains behind the construction project.

The Irish had escaped famine and British oppression, and the Chinese had escaped political and economic turmoil.

Cheap labor built this railroad. The Chinese were paid the least and did the most. No one knows how many Chinese workers died in the process, but several hundred is likely.

In this era, Irish Catholics were despised as violent drunkards and members of a reviled religion. People of color — Chinese and former slaves — were rejected because of their race and the belief they could never fit into American society.

While financial scandals tainted the project, the American experiment now stretched seamlessly from sea to shining sea. The railroad was instrumental in the economic development of the West, and it hastened the demise of American Indians and buffalo.

The famous photo and the story behind it have been viewed by every school child in America. In the modern debate over immigration (doctors and software engineers included), the real significance of the photo and the making of America has been disconnected from reality.

The efforts of Chinese laborers were erased from popular memory, literally as the railroad was finished. In the photo, there appear to be burly looking men celebrating with bottles of whiskey, but no Chinese are evident.

After the railroad was completed, an anti-Chinese backlash led to passage of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, marking the first significant law restricting U.S. immigration. Those restrictions remained on books until 1943.

Like modern day migrant laborers, many Chinese never left. They lived lives in a shadow world in Chinatowns and elsewhere.

Chinese-Americans, whose ancestors accounted for the bulk of the Central Pacific labor force that carved rail beds over the through the rugged Sierra Nevada mountains, are just beginning to remember and celebrate what their relatives and countrymen accomplished on the railroad.

They worked for less pay for longer hours than their white counterparts, and they performed the the most dangerous tasks. They perished in blasting accidents, snow and rock slides, falls, other accidents and from disease.

The Irish remained to claim their place in America. In a generation or two, their identity more or less dissolved into the melting pot, unlike the Chinese.

As future labor shortages loom, especially in low-wage, physically demanding jobs, let us understand who will build 21st century America. It was the constant influx of immigrants, from Southern and Eastern Europe, Russia, Northern Europe, South of the border and Asia that provided labor and cultural vitality for a growing America.

It seems the majority of modern immigrants and want-to-be immigrants, are brown-skinned people who speak Spanish. They are the new pioneers, and the U.S. remains the frontier of economic opportunity.

The Frontier Thesis of American history points to the hardships and opportunities presented by the frontier as the defining element in shaping the character of the nation. America’s new pioneers continue to perpetuate the idea that their willingness to suffer hardships brings a spirit of toughness, entrepreneurship and hard work to the nation.

As the aging of America continues, fresh labor, both highly skilled and unskilled, is needed. They will come from many places, but it’s most likely they will be people of color.

Our economic survival challenges America’s other long-standing history of racism, isolationism, nativism and chauvinism. As pioneers drove into the unknown, other Americans grew to fear the unknown represented in other people and cultures.

This push and pull is at the heart of America’s greatest irony. Are we a free and vibrant nation or are we cowards hiding behind the walls of our minds?