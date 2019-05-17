Listen to parents on charter schools

My administration has always been and continues to be committed to transparency. As many of you are aware, the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Native American Programs conducted an on-site monitoring review of the Lumbee Tribe’s Housing Department in 2018 for the period of Oct., 2015, through Dec. 31, 2017. Earlier this week, my office finally received the Final Monitoring Review. The report was immediately shared with our Tribal Council.

I’m pleased to report to you that this monitoring review is the best monitoring report of our Tribe’s Housing Department since 2011. The report highlights the management of our Housing Department, the successful implementation of our HUD/VASH program, a significant increase in down-payment assistance, the construction of new homeownership (15 units in 2017) and a 50% increase in the number of homes rehabilitated. However, the review did identify some pre-existing deficiencies and areas that need continued improvement in our Housing Department.

A number of the initial findings detailed in the report were resolved between HUD’s visit and the release of this final report. I along with tribal staff members worked to submit additional information to HUD and make necessary changes to tribal policy, in particular our procurement policy. The new procurement policy puts measures in place that ensure strict compliance with all federal regulations, as well as strengthens our Ethics and Conflicts of Interest Policy. As a result, the review only identified three open findings and closed five findings. The disallowed costs associated with the review total $43,283.47.

The open findings with disallowed costs in the review include Tribal Council stipends, food for a membership event, a parade float, and travel for the Boys and Girls Club. The $43,283.47 in disallowed costs will be paid back to HUD by June 3 and will be paid using unrestricted funds. The findings will not result in a grant reduction for the tribe and because the funds are being repaid with unrestricted funds, the money will then be returned to the tribe’s account to be used for eligible housing activities.

The total disallowed cost for stipends was $13,473.84. The LTNC Tribal Council Finance Committee calculated unrestricted funds from NAHASDA/1937 Stock Program Income. The calculation used by the Finance Committee was incorrect. The funds that were considered to be unrestricted using the committee’s calculation were actually program income and as such ineligible to be used to pay stipends. During the 2017 annual financial audit, Stauffer & Associates — the Tribal Council approved CPA firm headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington — notified Tribal Council that the calculation was incorrect and the practice was stopped. The $13,473.84 was paid out in 2016. Since 2017, all stipends are paid using unrestricted income. All program income generated from NAHASDA are spent in strict compliance with federal regulations.

The review also reviewed the tribe’s affordable housing activities. The review identified two activities not considered eligible affordable housing activities as defined by HUD. The disallowed cost associated with the two activities is $5,338.52 ($4988.52 plus $350).

In 2016, the tribe hosted an open house for the membership at the Tribal Complex. Among other things, the event included food for participants. The tribe considered the event outreach for the membership. Upon review, HUD considered the cost associated with the food to be entertainment. Anything considered to be an entertainment cost is not an allowable cost under HUD regulations. The disallowed cost assessed to the open house was $4,988.52. In July 2016, the tribe spent $350 on a parade float to advertise its Boys and Girls Club during the 2016 Lumbee Homecoming Parade. However, HUD considered this to be a cost associated with entertainment, and as such a disallowed cost in the review. Since 2016, the tribe has discontinued the use of housing funds on food at membership events and the use of parade floats as advertising.

The review outlined a finding associated with educational travel for Boys and Girls Club members with $24,471.11 in disallowed costs. In 2017, members of the BGCA went to Washington, D.C. for an educational trip that included their participation in the Lumbee Days celebration at the National Museum of the American Indian. The tribe paid for the Lumbee Days event using unrestricted monies and monies donated to the tribe specifically for the event. Each year the budget for the tribe’s BGCA includes monies for participant travel, a portion of this money was used to pay for members of the BGCA to travel to Washington, D.C.. The money spent from the BGCA budget was used to pay the costs associated with the children’s travel only. No NAHASDA was money used in any way to put the event on. Our youth are the future of this tribe, the future leaders and visionaries. They are watching our actions now and we are shaping how they will lead our families in to the future. It is important to me that they see events like Lumbee Days first hand. I believe that this is the embodiment of the vision of the BGCA and necessary to build our community. Unfortunately, HUD did not agree that this was an eligible activity. All disallowed costs associated with club member’s travel and activities will be paid back with funds that were raised specifically for Lumbee Days.

As your Lumbee tribal chairman, I have and remain committed to the fair, efficient, and compliant administration of our Housing Program. I can promise you that the tribal government and the tribal staff will take the lessons learned in this and prior monitoring reports to continue improving the housing services offered to Lumbee families within the tribal territory.

The review is considered a public document and requests to view the full report should be directed to the Office of the Tribal Administrator in accordance with the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina’s Disclosure Ordinance, CLLO-2010-0318-01 (as amended) or from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in accordance with the Freedom of Information.

