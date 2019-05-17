School board faces math problem, follow the numbers

The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson faces a math problem, and the sooner its members understand that and approach it as such the better the odds that the system can escape its current financial crisis.

The most obvious part of that equation is the $2 million shortfall that has the system using insurance money for operational expenses, which is simply unsustainable. The insurance money will run out, and then there is the matter of it not being used as it was intended, and that is to place Band-aids on hurricane damage.

On Tuesday might, we watched with many of you as school board members demonstrated that, so far at least, they don’t have their eye on the ball. There was a lot of conversation about how the system got where it is and, as we said in Thursday’s Our View, how many of the factors that conspired against the system were beyond the board’s ability to fix. There was little meaningful conversation about how to effectively address the issue, but we do know that is more likely to be hammered out in the dark.

The solution will have to be multi-pronged. The necessary first step, actually a domino, is to begin the process of consolidation. When that begins, other dominoes will begin to fall, including the fact that the school system has too much staff for the number of students, and that substantial savings can be achieved through reduced maintenance, and heating and cooling costs.

The school system can’t dig itself out of this hole by cutting a little bit here and little more there.

The challenge with any conversation about closing schools is that it quickly becomes emotional. That problem is compounded in Robeson County for a myriad of reasons, including our tri-racial demographic; the sheer size of the county, which could mean long bus rides; territorialism; and misplaced priorities.

We simply cannot be a slave to what was while trying to chart a path to what can be.

All of the sudden the summer of 2016 looks like the good old days. That was the year when there was serious talk about closing 30 schools and building 14 new ones. It was a plan endorsed by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, but, incredibly, produced a shrug of the shoulders from our school board.

The plan died in Raleigh, but we believe it’s fair to consider the possibility it might have lived if the school board had embraced it. The school board’s unwillingness to do so made it easier for Raleigh to say no.

An irony is that it might have been more palatable for the public had 30 schools been shuttered at once because no one could have claimed victimhood. Closing a couple, or a few, schools probably will prove to be more problematic, at least from a PR point of view.

But it has to be done — and the sooner the public accepts that truth, the quicker the Board of Education can get on with the task.

There are, with 41 schools, a daunting number of permutations, but what isn’t difficult to identify is the schools that have so few students that it no longer makes sense to fully staff them. We are aware of a middle school in this county, as just one example, that, using a formula by the state Department of Public Instruction, has 10 too many staff members for the number of students who attend it.

Consolidation much be approached objectively, not subjectively, which means that school board members should go where the numbers take them. A dispassionate approach is the only approach that can work in a county in which passions are sure to run high.