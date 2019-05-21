Left lean will hurt Democrats

Democrat strategists fear a troubling trend their candidates and officials have embraced entering the 2020 presidential cycle. The firing of State Board of Elections Director Kim Strach was simply an example of the madness that forced even the left leaning Charlotte Observer to run a headline titled, “NC Democrats’ ugly double-standard on Kim Strach.”
Strach has been more than fair at the State Board of Elections. In the same meeting she was fired, Democrats praised her work. Strach had resisted Republican pressure to leave Republican Mark Harris alone. She received additional Republican criticism when the state board downplayed Democratic vote harvesting in Robeson preferring to concentrate on a former Democrat turned Republican vote harvester in Bladen.
Yet, she was fired by Democrats, who admitted the reason was because she was married to an attorney who represents Republicans. Now, it is entirely within the governor’s right to fire her since Democrats control the board. But, Strach is registered unaffiliated and has been tough on both Republicans and Democrats. It was an opportunity for Democrats to take the high road and demonstrate they don’t do to Republicans what they claim Republicans do to them. It was a missed opportunity.
But that doesn’t matter. The new Democrat scorched-Earth strategy no longer hides hypocrisy and double standards. In fact, they are dressing it up and sitting it on the front porch with a glass of tea. This is a problem.
Democrat strategists openly fear this left-leaning methodological trend within the party is not sustainable. Democrat strategy doesn’t seem to care about the perils of alienating significant swaths of general election voters. Professional statisticians such as the FiveThirtyEight platform of respected Democrat mathematician Nate Silver has made the assessment that with upcoming elections that will hinge on turnout, Democrats are in a quandary. He mildly calls it “walking a tightrope”.
Democrats could have kept Strach then used that to taunt Republicans as representative of leadership over partisanship. But they didn’t. Instead, they double down on their hyper-partisan strategy. Someone has to go first to get out of this hyper-partisan cycle and move to the center. Democrats have signaled that not only are they not going to moderate, but they are moving even further toward the left. This is what mathematicians like Silver and some Democrat strategists fear going into 2020.
Where do they go from here? Gallup polling consistently finds 47% of Democrats describe themselves as moderate or conservative. The math problem is that no serious statistician or strategist believes moderate Democrats can now form a distinct coalition behind a Democrat candidate at the federal level and maybe at the state level. It is a complicated block that simply isn’t going to unify around left-leaning candidates.
Any Democrat candidate must now run on raising taxes, open borders, allowing illegal immigrants to vote and an assortment of other issues unpopular to moderate Democrats. Just last week Democrat Sen. and presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand called on the Democrat Party to purge from its ranks members who do not support abortion.
Gillibrand is not historically a Democrat extremist. She has been in politics for over a decade. Yet, she and other Democrats now consistently pander to the vocal left-wing minority in the Democratic Party. They ignore moderates at their peril and apparently haven’t done the math.
While Democrat candidates are moving more leftward, Democratic voters are actually trending the other way. A February 2019 Marist poll found that 34% of Democrats surveyed were pro-life. That’s up from 20% in January before late-term abortions were gaining traction among Democrat strongholds.
Strongly favoring left-leaning positions like abortion, illegal immigrant voting and the Green New Deal may play well with the left wing that controls the party during primaries. But it doesn’t play well with the electorate that votes in broader general elections.
Democrat registration is falling as a result. Republicans will simply welcome the defectors.