Scott’s handoff a good call; Patterson was punished anyway

For District Attorney Matt Scott, it was always going to be damned if he did, and damned if he didn’t.

So Scott, correctly we believe, didn’t.

We speak of Scott’s decision for his office not to handle the 20 misdemeanor charges against Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson and the 30 against that town’s manager, David Ashburn, and to punt the cases to the Conference of District Attorneys.

Scott and Patterson, at least in the early part of their election campaigns, were closely aligned, with both candidates sharing some powerful supporters and often making appearances together. Scott, however, distanced himself from the Patterson camp, at least to the extent possible, when it became public that Patterson had perjured himself during a 2008 investigation into a claim that he had sexually harassed a subordinate when he was a captain at the Red Springs Police Department.

There was no finding of sexual harassment, but much worse was contained in a file given The Robesonian, including that he obstructed federal drug investigations, falsified an insurance claim and more.

If Scott’s office had handled and dismissed the charges, which alleged Patterson and Ashburn illegally removed the police chief’s personnel file from town hall, his critics would have screamed the fix was in. If his office had vigorously prosecuted, then the allegation would have been it was all for show. Even if a conviction had been won, Scott would have come under attack, but from a different corner.

Last week, a prosecutor with the Conference of District Attorneys dismissed the charges against Patterson and Ashburn, who was always just a pawn in this game. Interestingly, the prosecutor, Charles A. Spahos, didn’t suggest in court documents that Patterson and Ashburn didn’t remove the documents, but said he found no “criminal intent.”

We will nitpick to this degree: Intent doesn’t have to be found for a crime to have been committed, and what other intent could there have been except to conceal information that could — and ultimately did — torpedo Patterson’s campaign for sheriff?

There are still those who are saying the fix was in, but the person they are impugning is Spahos, who made that call, not Scott. Perhaps Spahos saw no point in pursuing misdemeanor charges that all represented a singular alleged act. Ashburn and Patterson were never bound for Central Prison.

We are fine with the decision, believing that it’s time to move on from the debacle that was the 2018 sheriff’s primary.

Besides, and this is the salient point, Patterson has been punished plenty, most notably with the loss of a sheriff’s race in which he was clearly the front-runner early on. It was disheartening that more than 7,000 voters still wanted a perjurer for their sheriff, but we know that was mostly a product of hauling, which has emboldened corruption in this county.

Further, Patterson’s reputation has been forever sullied, and will be impossible to recapture.

We remain confused why the Red Springs Board of Commissioners continues to employ Patterson as police chief, except that we do know how the good-old-boy network operates in small towns. Had Patterson been found guilty of those misdemeanor charges, the town might could have used that as a shoehorn to oust him.

But the town already has plenty of just cause. What it obviously lacks is the courage.