Sanderson Farms rewards employees, this county’s trust

Sanderson Farms, in announcing in March 2015 that it would build a gigantic poultry-processing plant on N.C. 20 just outside of St. Pauls, said a lot of things that we and Robeson County residents wanted to hear then.

It was an interesting time. The company picked Robeson after, shall we say, receiving a less-than-enthusiastic response from Cumberland County, which is where it had its sights set immediately before heading our way. As we said at the time, Cumberland County might can afford to be a bit choosy when courting industries that bring hundreds of jobs and add tens of millions of dollars to the tax base, but we don’t have that luxury in Robeson County.

So this newspaper, understanding that our economy is largely agricultural, endorsed the possible location in Robeson County, knowing we needed the jobs and the boost to the tax base — but not additional problems, which some Cumberland County residents obviously feared. It required trust in the company, and we believe the company has shown itself worthy of the trust it was given.

For example:

— The company promised to employ as many as 1,100 people at the processing plant, as well as a few dozen more in mostly white-collar jobs at its hatchery in Lumberton. It has done both.

— It promised to be an active corporate citizen. It continues to meet that civic responsibility in a variety of ways, including writing substantial checks to United Way of Robeson County.

— It promised that the processing plant would not be a threat to the surrounding environment, and we are unaware of any problems.

— And it promised that it would pay its employees an extremely competitive wage for the meat-processing industry, a promise it just padded.

This week the Mississippi-based company announced that all of its hourly employees would be receiving an increase in pay, with its new minimum wage being $15 an hour. According to a press release, Sanderson Farms will have a pay range of $20.35 to $22.90 per hour for its truck drivers, with hourly maintenance employees’ pay ranging from $19.95 to $27.45.

In response to a query from this newspaper, the company said that all 1,100 employees at the St. Pauls processing plant would benefit, adding about $3.2 million to the annual payroll. We will help you with the math: That amounts to an average annual pay hike of about $3,000 for each employee, which is substantial.

That is obviously good news for the Sanderson Farms employees and their families, but it is also good news for Robeson County and the communities in which those employees live, including Hoke, Cumberland and Bladen counties.

Those are dollars that will be spent a multitude of times in those communities, on housing, food, clothing, gasoline and recreation, generating a ripple effect that will lift the boats of a lot of people.

It is apparent to us that Americans are enjoying their chicken, and that Sanderson Farms, the nation’s third largest poultry producer, is thriving. But during a time when corporate America is often painted as being greedy, it is nice to see a local employer of so many people spreading that wealth around.

Sanderson Farms continues to demonstrate that Robeson County did well to roll out the welcome mat.