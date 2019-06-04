George Fain: A newspaper man and more

Longtime and loyal readers of The Robesonian might remember the name George Fain.

Longtime because George worked here from 1983 to 1989, and loyal because he was the publisher, and consumers of newspapers have historically been confused about the publisher’s role.

Easily put, a publisher should be the face of the newspaper, the person who is prominent at civic affairs, not the editor or the advertising or circulation directors, whose daily duties might cause conflicts on the civic scene. The publisher has the largest office, and is the person who brings all the aspects of newspapering together — the gathering of the news, the selling of the advertising, the production of the paper, the distribution of the product, and making sure the bottom line is satisfactorily in the black.

George did all those things well. Sadly, he died this past week at the age of 74, which is still young, after years of battling dementia. We count three people who remain at The Robesonian who worked with George.

George worked at The Robesonian during the glory days of the newspaper industry, when we were essentially printing money, not just newspapers, and staffs were fat, even in the newsroom. We were blind to it, but those days were numbered.

We don’t know this with certainty, but we suspect that George and his new wife, Becky, would have been pleased to remain at The Robesonian, but the boss man at corporate had a fire elsewhere that needed putting out, and George left us, having helped to manage a difficult transitional period for The Robesonian, when it went from family owned to the corporate world. George would later exit the industry, trading for the more leisurely life of running a bed and breakfast in the mountains, which provided more time with Becky, his dog Scratch, and other family.

He would call occassionally, always to offer an encouraging word and to say well-done, but the calls stopped as dementia took charge.

A graduate of Davidson who served in the U.S. Army as a lieutenant, George was wickedly smart — and a bit of a Renaissance man. He was a gifted singer, dallied in the theater, could cook, loved reading, gardening, antiquing, pets, and playing golf.

We remember he played a lot of golf in the 1980s with the manager of Belk, which was arguably the newspaper’s most important advertiser, and sharing that he always let the manager win a few dollars as a way to protect the account. The truth be known, the manager was a better player than George, but George was a storyteller, and this was just another one.

As the publisher of The Robesonian, George embraced his role of working to make ours a better community. He did that in a variety of ways, but probably none had a more lasting effect than his being one of the key influences in the establishment of the United Way of Robeson County. Because of that, it is not a stretch to say that George’s time in Robeson County continues to work to the benefit of thousands of Robesonians each year and three decades later.

George was good at a lot of things, but perhaps best as a publisher.

We know there was a sports editor at that time who was given a hard lesson by George, who marked up one of his columns in red ink, and wondered how a college graduate didn’t know the difference between your and you’re. We know well the effect it had on that young editor, and that it made him work harder to become better at his craft.

That once-young sports editor is writing this tribute today to George Fain, doing so with sadness that he is gone, fondness for the memories, and with an appreciation for their times together, at work and on the golf course.

We hope he would read this and, if he found some good, know that he shared in that as well. Well-done, George.