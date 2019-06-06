Robeson County schools should sue state to recover lost funding

To the Editor,

While I am aware of the multiple issues facing the board of our Public Schools of Robeson County that need to be addressed, I suggest that there is a legitimate way to replace the loss of $10 million of state funds due to the loss of over 1,000 students following two hurricanes.

After two hurricanes, our county faced and continues to face a major loss in affordable housing. As a result, many families had to leave the county to find an affordable home and start a new life. Our county schools lost this money through no fault of their own because our state allocation to our schools is based on a per pupil rate. Due to this no-fault circumstance, our schools and county government need to replace these funds with $10 million from other state funds. How do we do this? We can join as parents, grandparents, students, teachers, administrators, and county officials and support a friendly lawsuit against the NC Department of Public Instruction and the state to replace these funds.

In years past, we realized that our rural schools were not equitably funded by our state and we, along with other rural counties, won the historic Leandro lawsuit. The state Supreme Court ruled that all children in North Carolina have a fundamental state constitutional right to the “opportunity to receive a sound basic education.” As a result, our county, along with other poor, rural counties received additional funding.

Now, we are faced with another financial shortfall due to the absence of a fully funded, state supported school system that recognizes special challenges to funding public education in poor, rural counties. How can our county be held responsible to replace this shortfall with local funds when the cause of our loss was due to climate disasters?

I began this letter and will end with the comment that this proposal is not made to relieve our school board from addressing critical funding challenges. Many of these decisions will cause disagreement and division. But on the issue of this major loss of $10 million, we need to stand together. Our schools are being penalized due to our “Disaster Diaspora.”

This is not our fault. It is right and just for the state to compensate us for this tragic loss.

Mac Legerton

Pembroke