It could pay off if the school board can produce plan

The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County, in signaling last week that it was not interested in hearing Superintendent Shanita Wooten’s plan for extricating the system from a hole that is $2 million deep, assumed that responsibility.

Wooten had pushed for not renewing as many as 27 contracts of administrators, ranging from principals to supervisors. The board rejected that plan in a manner that was a very public slap to Wooten’s face. But that was just part of Wooten’s plan, which also included closing four schools and scuttling LAP, a parachute for struggling students that has plenty of critics and some defenders. It should be said that Wooten, convinced that LAP is a high-cost sham, had alternative ideas on how to help those struggling students.

The board, even while renewing the contracts, could still have listened to what remained of Wooten’s plan, but elected not to do so. So 11 board members need to get busy. And there is some urgency.

Here are reasons why:

— It’s the board’s duty. Remember, board members volunteered for the assignment. It doesn’t matter who dug the hole, the board must get us out of it.

— The state Board of Education and Department of Public Instruction are watching, and we have heard rumblings that representatives of both will be heading this way soon, probably not to take over, but certainly to try to grab part of the steering wheel.

— The public, to include those who work for the system and certainly the parents of and the students who attend the schools, are deserving of some clarity. Without it, worst-case scenarios, including whether the payroll can continue to be made and whether schools will open in August, continue to float.

— Negative news about our public schools continues to be a drag on this county, especially in efforts to recruit industry and professionals. We need better headlines when people looking in our direction Google the county.

— There is, perhaps, a multi-million-dollar bonus awaiting if the school board is up to the task.

What?, you ask.

County Manager Kellie Blue has been unambiguous in her insistence that the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, which is newly and freshly constructed, would listen attentively to the school board if it can offer a strategic plan that involves more than stamping out fires as they arise.

The county Board of Commissioners is poised to adopt Blue’s proposed budget, which keeps school funding essentially the same, at about $18 million a year. An interesting tidbit regarding the declining enrollment in the schools is that per-pupil funding does creep up if the commissioners keep the same funding.

But as Blue keeps saying publicly, although the county is close to adopting a budget, there remains time to include additional funding for the schools, and even if that can’t happen in advance of the new fiscal year, the commissioners at any time can amend the budget to push more money to the schools.

But the school board continues to be unable to get any traction toward a plan, and we just don’t see a plan coming together in a regularly scheduled meeting. The board needs a retreat, and that can be done in this county, at very little cost.

Blue and the commissioners are simply asking that the system come up with a plan on how it will address the shortfall, and that most certainly will include closing some schools now, more later — a task that is not made easier because of uncertainty about what funding might be available to build new schools.

It’s way past time for the board to stop the talking, and bring forth a plan. So much depends on it, including perhaps millions of dollars of local money.