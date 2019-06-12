Cooper commended for vetoing abortion bill

To the Editor,
I want to applaud Gov. Roy Cooper on his veto of S359, and our North Carolina General Assembly for upholding the veto. In our state, over half a million people do not have access to health care; but instead of focusing on what the people of our state actually need, a small group of activists derailed the work of our legislature for months with this bill.
S359:
— Was unnecessary, and another attempt to spread misleading and inaccurate information about abortion.
— Would criminalize doctors and shame patients for making medically complicated and, often, emergency medical decisions.
— Was just about inserting politics into exam rooms.
— Used deliberately inflammatory and misleading rhetoric.
Last month, thousands of people showed up across North Carolina for grassroots #StopTheBans rallies, and the majority of our friends and neighbors support safe and legal abortion access.
It’s time our elected officials focus on what the people of North Carolina actually need — access to quality, affordable health care — rather than trying to score political points with a minority of voters.
Margaret Crites
Lumberton