School board writes some more headlines at Tuesday meeting

The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County on Tuesday produced a slew of potential headlines, but this newspaper was essentially constrained to one, and we went with its decision to allow representatives of the North Carolina Board of Education to provide advice as the local system tries to extricate itself from a $2 million hole.

The problems, however, are not limited to financial, and that truth was on full display on Tuesday night.

So let’s walk through some of them.

— One board member, Brian Freeman, actually invited Superintendent Shanita Wooten to sue the school system, saying that a recent evaluation of her performance by the board was unfair. Regardless of the merit of Freeman’s assertion, inviting Wooten to sue advances nothing — at least in a positive direction.

— Board member John Campbell backpedaled on his support for Terry Smith, a former school board member and the most vocal critic of merger three decades ago, for a position on the Robeson Community College board of trustees. Campbell said that “geographic diversity” was important on that board, and it was top-heavy with Lumberton residents. Fair enough, but it seems to us that a bit of research in advance of nominating and then approving Smith was in order.

— Board member Steve Martin accused the board of not following its own policies, referring specifically to the board dialing up Charles Bullard for the decisive sixth vote when it elected to renew the contract of 27 administrators, ranging from principals to supervisors, rejecting Wooten’s recommendation. We know when a phone call was needed to secure a sixth vote to support Wooten’s recommendation that a high-profile administrator who had committed serial acts of public insubordination was needed, no phone call was made. What’s funny — actually not — is no one believes this board is constrained by its own policies. It does as the majority pleases.

All of this dysfunctionality was front and center for at least two representatives of the state Board of Education who now know, if they didn’t already, the scope of the challenge. And it all came during a board meeting in which there was a call for unity, a figurative chorus of “Kumbaya.”

But there was good news. The school board has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday during which it has committed to looking at Wooten’s path for getting out of this mess, presumably the same plan it refused to consider a couple of weeks ago, or at least something similar.

We don’t know the details of the plan, except that it apparently scuttles LAP, closes four schools, and reconfigures grades in other schools, and we don’t know if it is viable or would push the system far in the right direction if implemented. We do know that Wooten was hired to perform a job, and she is paid a lot of money, and it makes no sense for the board to refuse to consider her thoughts.

So next week the opportunity exists for the board to join hands, work with the superintendent it selected on choosing a best way forward, and to demonstrate to all of this county and to the state representatives that it is indeed capable of jettisoning all the personal acrimony long enough to actually find common ground.

We are quite certain that will be the advice of the state Board of Elections officials, to work together. Good advice, when ignored, becomes no more than slightly warmed air.