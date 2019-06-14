County, schools partner in effort to get ‘shovel-ready’

We haven’t been this bullish on the possibility of new schools for Robeson County students since the summer of 2016, when a plan to shutter 30 schools and build 14 seemed — at least for a little while — economically sound, doable and enjoyed the support of Robeson County commissioners.

But politics, as it so often does, stepped in, and three years later it’s hard to be optimistic, especially with a school board that appears to be in a perpetual state of wheel-spinning.

But this week an important step toward the construction of a new school was taken when the county wrote a check for just more than $900,000 to an architectural firm that comes close to settling a debt and puts the school system in possession of a set of a plans as it tries to make a claim of being “shovel-ready,” which the state requires before pushing millions of dollars in our direction to build a new school or more.

First of all, the county’s willingness to write that check for capital needs signals what we believe is an evolving partnership between the county and the public schools that has not necessarily existed in recent years, but is critical if the school system is ever going to regain its footing. County officials already have been reimbursed $250,000 of that money, and believe they will be made whole, so don’t get in too large a wad over those taxpayer dollars.

The architect is Sfl+a out of Raleigh and Fayetteville, and we know the mention of that firm evokes some strong opinions, pro and con, but here is what we can tell you: That firm has done years of work for the Public Schools of Robeson County, and its deserves to be compensated, even in the wake of two hurricanes that have blown our school system off a sound financial foundation.

We can tell you this as well: Robeson County residents, at least those who value education for their children, would be blown away by the plans Sfl+a has for the construction of a local school. We have said, only half-jokingly, that schools in Robeson County cannot be constructed one at a time, but three at a time. No explanation is needed.

If one of Sfl+a’s schools is built locally, trust us, opposition to new schools will go poof. Everyone will want one for their child. They will enhance the learning environment for the lucky students who get to attend.

While county and school officials are claiming “shovel-ready,” the school system is not quite there. There is work to be done, primarily finding where such a school would be located, and the acquisition of land. Given the political aspects of both, challenges remain for a board whose eyes continue to drift away from the ball.

There has been a lot of talk about closing schools recently, but less about building new ones. Perhaps the conversation now will begin to shift. We know that any effort to build new schools in Robeson County will depend on a multi-prong approach when it comes to securing dollars, and we believe that there might be traction elsewhere, especially on the federal level, but for now we will just drop that tease.

The local school board has many challenges ahead, and in fairness to its members and the entire school system, the havoc that two epic hurricanes delivered is a pretty fair excuse for many of the problems they face. But three things are paramount: Schools must be closed, schools must be built, and there need to be fewer of them than there are now.

A partnership between the county and the school system is needed to make that happen. We saw some of that this week.