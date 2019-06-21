Prior to the 2018-19 school year, the Public Schools of Robeson set forth a goal to develop and increase the professional capacity of its administrators and classroom teachers. The Public Schools of Robeson County believes that developing leadership skills within and among our staff can increase our school system’s ability to develop and implement plans, respond to changing conditions, reduce conflict, and produce results for students.

This process began with the district’s administrators.

There is an old debate about whether leadership can really be taught. Even if true leaders are born, there are certain skills

that all leaders need to know in order to be effective leaders right away, and those skills can be taught.

Underperforming schools and children are unlikely to succeed until effective leadership practices are implemented

in the everyday operation of the school. As much as anyone in public education, it is the principal who is in a position to ensure that good teaching and learning spreads beyond single classrooms, and that ineffective practices aren’t simply allowed to fester.

Clearly, the quality of training principals receive before they assume their positions, and the continuing professional development they get once they are hired and throughout their careers, has a lot to do with whether school leaders can meet the increasingly tough expectations of these jobs.

The district contracted with Dr. Larry Coble of On Track Press Inc. Coble trained principals and assistant principals

on a myriad of school leadership services. He has worked with a wide variety of North Carolina school systems and school organizations in leadership education for administrators and teachers in practical, effective leadership skills. Each program is customized to fit the organizations’ needs for both immediate results and long-term improvement. Leadership development is a career long, if not lifelong, process. Job assignments that provide developmental opportunities and developmental relationships, such as networking and working with a mentor/coach, and both personal and professional hardships, enhance one’s leadership capacities.

An additional focus was the plan for school improvement at each of the district’s schools. Each school establishes a School Improvement Team (SIT) that involves stakeholders and develops a plan to improve specific areas of the school, including community engagement and professional practices. This year, under the guidance of the School Transformation Department, schools were provided with coaching in order to ensure that all decisions and processes were being thoroughly evaluated and vetted. School improvement is an ongoing process and the extra support given to principals and SIT team members resulted in improved plans that contributed to the success of schools.

In order for teachers to effectively teach and assist students, teachers need to understand subject matter deeply and flexibly, so that they can help students create useful cognitive maps, relate ideas to one another, and address misconceptions. The district provided support in this area by training teachers in two areas of focus: reading and math.

For reading, teachers were trained on Reading Research to Practice. This required teachers to consider and focus on the process of acquiring vocabulary in order to improve students’ ability to read and comprehend. The target audience was teachers from low-performing schools in an effort to increase their reading levels and overall school performance. Math in Practice was utilized to provide teachers with strategies to differentiate instruction in the classroom while increasing students’ problem solving skills. The strategies included manipulatives to appeal to the students different styles of learning. This, coupled with regional content training, increased the teacher’s ability to teach, assess, and reteach students the curriculum.

The efforts of the North Carolina Beginning Teacher Support Program, in collaboration with UNCP, worked to lessen the

uncertainty and gaps that beginning teachers and lateral entry teachers face as they enter the profession. The support from mentors assisted in the readiness and development of some of the brightest young minds in our district. Through all the professional development and training that has been granted across the district this school year, the Public Schools of Robeson is well equipped to produce great things in the near future.

