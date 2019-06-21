Sens. Burr, Tillis, push bill that would help schools rebound from hurricanes

Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis,

Greetings from Robeson County, which is staggered but still standing despite the best efforts of two hurricanes in 25 months, even though they were billed as 500-year events.

We are told that you gentlemen are key to the passage of federal legislation that could shorten and smooth the road to new schools for Robeson and other counties that suffered so mightily at the hands of Matthew and Florence.

And, by the way, no county in North Carolina or South Carolina suffered more than did Robeson.

The local need for new schools existed before the devastation from the hurricanes, but was made worst first by Matthew, and then by Florence. As you know, Robeson County is a poor county, without the wealth that is needed to keep school buildings relatively recent, shiny and vibrant. Our youngest school is in its mid-30s, and there are some centenarians among the bunch.

We believe this is a civil rights issue, as North Carolina’s constitution establishes a public school system “wherein equal opportunities shall be provided for all children.” Does anyone believe that a child attending a century-old school that is moldy from hurricanes, riddled with asbestos and without the ability to maintain a comfortable temperature enjoys the same advantages to learn as a student in a new school that is clean, designed for learning, and has the ability to cool in the summer and heat in the winter?

Eastern North Carolina has always lagged behind most of the state in so many quality-of-life metrics, and Matthew and Florence have only widened the divide. Ultimately there is a single way for this part of the state to lift itself up, and that will be through enhanced education opportunities, and critical to that is providing a solid school environment.

We are mindful that the primary responsibility of school construction lies with local districts and the state, but we did not invite Matthew nor Florence, and it is the federal government’s task to help devastated communities recover from natural catastrophes. The scope of this assignment is way beyond the resources of our county or states.

We aren’t asking for a handout, but rather that our local government be provided no-interest money and ample time for it to be paid back. The model was established in 2016, but state and local politics did us in that time. That year’s plan remains viable, if not in whole at least in parts.

The 2016 plan was to close as many as 30 schools and build 14 news one, with the mortgage being paid by as much as $20 million a year that would be saved as a result of fewer support staff, zero energy costs and reduced maintenance. Local taxpayers were obligated to pick up as much as $5 million a year to pay the bill, and trust us, that is a hardship in a county that ranks among the poorest in the country and already has a property tax rate in the top quarter in the state.

The reason to do this is to help this county educate its young people so we can all enjoy a more prosperous future. But remember as well that this legislation would be an incredible boost to the local economy, paying the wages of skilled and non-skilled workers as these schools rise from the ground. In that sense, it is truly a jobs bill.

Robeson County is a tri-racial community, with a 70 percent minority population, and continues to suffer from the hangover of Jim Crow. We can think of no better place than here to benefit from legislation that would provide the money to close old schools and build new ones. We are deserving of that opportunity.

Please work to make that happen.