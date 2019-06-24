School consolidation plan should not be rushed for this year

To the Editor,

The June 19 Our View was on target when you stated closing a school “is like cutting the heart out of community.”

That’s the way the people of Rowland are feeling after the decision by the Robeson County Board of Education to close South Robeson High to reduce operations budgets. The board members also stated their vote was to improve efficiency and the level of education.

All good reasons to applaud, unless you’re a member of the community whose heart is being cut out.

It’s obvious that 41 schools in a county as poor as Robeson is too many and consolidation is needed. While we might agree on that, no one wants to have their school closed. But this is about the county system and while this latest move is targeted toward the southern part of the county, Rowland, Fairmont, Maxton, you’re also right, the population growth is taking place in the northern part of the county.

Rowland did win a “feather in its cap” with the selection last year of Southside-Ashpole Elementary School’s as a pilot for the state’s Innovative School District. We’re hopeful that program will succeed and be copied elsewhere.

Now the 140-plus students at Rowland Middle School are looking at consolidation at the former South Robeson High campus. SRHS students will be divided, and sent to one of the three remaining high schools.

The idea that this can be accomplished by the start of the 2019-2020 school year seems preposterous. Administrators and teachers, who might have thought they had at least a few weeks’ vacation, will have to kick into high gear to move into a new school, not just a new classroom. Parents will have to make adjustments to their schedules to get students ready for school.

It seems particularly unfair to the rising class of seniors at South Robeson who, instead of heading back to their school to finish their secondary education with their classmates, will be distributed across the county like pieces of merchandise.

At least the school board and administration could consider delaying these changes until the 2020-2021 school year, giving everyone a chance to adjust to the proposal.

As you stated in your editorial, this is a big deal and it’s not going to be pain-free. Time will tell if it is a new day the public schools.

Lolita Watson

Rowland