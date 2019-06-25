A nod to Sen. Burr, Lumbee for continuing the recognition push

In a single 650-word opinion piece, U.S. Sen. Richard Burr sounded both like a man who didn’t care, and one who cared too much.

It was clear in the op-ed, published originally in the Charlotte Observer and republished in this newspaper with permission that Burr doesn’t mind angering the Eastern Band of the Cherokee, which is well-financed through the profits generated from gaming, and could make any re-election effort by Burr a problem.

It also was clear that Burr, a strong advocate for full recognition for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, is beyond frustrated in his legislative efforts to make that happen, and he sees the Eastern Band of the Cherokee as an unyielding force that stands in the way.

His words are powerful: “I’ve witnessed the Cherokee’s aggressive tactics for years in my work with the Lumbees. The Lumbees are the largest American Indian tribe in the Eastern United States, and they’ve sought federal recognition since the 1880s. The federal government finally acknowledged them as a tribe in 1950s, but denied them the full benefits and services that other tribes receive. I’ve worked to help fix this injustice, but the Cherokee have long lobbied against Lumbee recognition because they view it as a threat to their federal benefits and gaming business.”

Richard Sneed, the principal chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, in an op-ed this newspaper also published, didn’t try to camouflage that tribe’s opposition to the Lumbee gaining full recognition through legislation, saying that should only be done through the Department of the Interior, a much longer road. He also raised questions about whether or not the Lumbee are actually Indian, writing that they have “claimed to be a Cherokee tribe and at least three other historic tribes over the years, and their identity as an historic tribe and as individual descendants of an historic tribe has been questioned for many, many years.”

So it really is this simple: The Lumbee, the largest tribe east of the Mississippi with 60,000 members, about 80 percent of them living in Robeson County, are being denied full recognition and the associated benefits because the Cherokee have casinos, plenty of cash, and are able to purchase opposition in Congress.

If you live in Robeson County and are on the proverbial fence when it comes to full recognition for the Lumbee, it’s in your interest to get off of it and stand on the right side. Full recognition for the Lumbee means hundred of millions of dollars flooding in to help the Lumbee with health care, economic development and public safety. It also would make the tribe eligible for “set asides,” meaning Lumbee would have access to federal dollars in the event of a natural disaster such as, perhaps, a hurricane or two.

Most people don’t need an explanation of how those dollars would float the boats of more than just the Lumbee, but just in case: Imagine that all at once 40 percent of Robeson County had health insurance, and how that would benefit health providers, to include Southeastern Health.

Then there is the shared benefit of additional dollars for economic development, public safety and for recovery efforts after a natural disaster.

The 70,000 or so of us who call Robeson County home but aren’t Lumbee should be grateful to Sen. Burr for continuing to lead this recognition effort, and to the Lumbee people for never abandoning the pursuit despite more than a century’s worth of denial and frustration.