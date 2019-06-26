Housing solution needed so those who are willing to help can do so

As we write this, there is still no resolution in an effort to ensure that church groups that have set up camp in Robeson County to provide aid to victims of hurricanes Florence and Matthew can continue that noble and necessary mission.

Perhaps you have been following along.

If not, we will catch you up: Recently, routine fire inspections determined that two city churches, First Presbyterian and Chestnut Street United Methodist, were in violation of city codes that govern housing. The two churches have been acting as homes for dozens of volunteers as they rotate through, providing help to victims of those two hurricanes.

The state apparently has a six-month grace period to help deal with emergency situations during which such codes are either relaxed or not enforced, but it’s been almost three years since Matthew and nine months since Florence. We are told that it is left to local officials to provide enforcement, and while we know some are quick to make them the bad guys, there are legitimate safety concerns.

What, for instance, would be said if the worst were to happen, and people died because the city was willing to look in another direction?

Our understanding is no one, as of yet, has been forced to leave as some temporary workaround solutions have been employed, including, as just one example, at least one person promising to be “on guard” throughout the night as others sleep. We don’t know for how long that is practical.

The story of the work these church groups have done has not been told often or loudly enough. They are, at least figuratively, heaven sent, people who are willing to put their own lives on hold so they can help strangers rebuild theirs. We don’t need to remind our readers of how vulnerable so many of us in Robeson County are to such natural disasters, without the money or resources to extricate ourselves. Many of these victims are elderly.

The good news is there has been an all-hands-on-deck approach to finding a solution. Staff members from the Office of State Fire Marshal, we were told, were supposed to be in Lumberton earlier this week for a meeting with the key parties, but that did not happen. We hope that it will eventually.

This has been going on for a couple of weeks, so it’s clear to us that the fix isn’t obvious, but we know it’s out there. If the churches can’t be sufficiently modified to satisfy local officials, surely there exists in this county alternative temporary housing that could be provided at no charge or cheaply to keep these Good Samaritans doing their good deeds.

There are empty buildings that are privately owned that might could work. Perhaps some local motel can provide rooms at a discounted rate, and money can be raised to pick up the bill. A public official even floated to us the possibility of letting the volunteer workers shelter at Janie C. Hargrave, which is closing as a school.

We know also that our county commissioners and city council members have discretionary money that might could be tapped until a more permanent solution can be found.

Or perhaps someone else has a better idea.

We know this much: There are plenty of people still trying to recover from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, and they need all the help they can get.

We can’t turn our back on the victims by turning our back on those who are doing hard work to their benefit.