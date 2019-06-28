School board needs to adopt policy on the display of feathers

We are told that 476 students at Lumberton Senior High School last week marched across stage to grab their diplomas, and of those 475 adhered to specific instructions concerning the dress code.

While it didn’t go viral, the story of the student who didn’t, inspired by misinformation, did make its rounds on social media.

This newspaper on Thursday published a modest story that briefly mentioned how a teacher asked that student to remove a ceremonial feather the student had attached to her clothing, and the student did as she was asked.

Despite what was said and oft repeated on social media, the teacher did not snatch the feather, and in fact did not touch the student. The proof is on the video.

We purposely didn’t identify by name the teacher or the student in our story. That is because we believe they are a tiny part of a larger story, and in a real sense are victims of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County’s unwillingness to shoot the elephant in the room.

In neighboring Scotland County, the issue of American Indians displaying ceremonial feathers at high school graduations was addressed, but not to the satisfaction of the native population there. At least the Scotland County Board of Education acted — and its high school has a clear directive on how to answer when permission is sought during graduation ceremonies in the future.

If Scotland County residents, including American Indians, object to the policy, they can express that on election day.

It’s time that our school board acts as well, and the fact that there are about 50,000 Lumbee living in this county heightens the need to do so.

We struggle to understand what is the big deal about a native student displaying a ceremonial feather at a graduation ceremony. We do understand that it becomes a problem when it is displayed in defiance of school rules, which is what in fact happened at Lumberton Senior High.

Our advice to anyone bothered by this would be: Instead of viewing a student displaying a feather as being in defiance of authority, understand instead that the student is rightfully proud of the feather, which has been earned, not gifted. We are told they can be earned through a variety of ways, including work in the community, helping their elders, earning good grades and keeping their tribal history and culture alive by participating in cultural activities.

Perhaps the public display of these feathers will inspire others to perform good work in an effort to also be recognized.

There are legitimate concerns about what is displayed, and ultimately what would pass muster and what wouldn’t is a judgment call. We are sure someone would quickly test the policy, perhaps with a gang symbol, or a swatiska.

We believe it would be easy enough for the school board to adopt a policy that allows individual high schools to establish a committee that would include, perhaps, a few teachers, the principal or a designee, maybe the student body president, and for the committee to field and review requests for a thumbs up or thumbs down.

It’s a thought.

Either way, the Robeson County school board should act — and soon. If it were to wait until the days before the 2020 graduation, then it will only make more difficult a decision that is sure to anger some. Acting soon provides the best opportunity for next year’s graduation to be focused on the accomplishments of all the graduates, and not a few of them and feathers.