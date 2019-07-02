Rep. Graham says he didn’t take ‘walk’ on budget

To the Editor,
This newspaper, The Robesonian, reported this weekend that I “took a walk” on the House budget that was voted on and approved last Wednesday and Thursday. In addition, the article reported that I could be a “target” of the veto vote, according to Advance North Carolina and other politically active organizations. I am not pointing fingers at The Robesonian for printing news regarding the House budget which was submitted to Gov. Roy Cooper and vetoed on Friday. I do get it; the budget veto is news. However, I want to clear my name in this matter.
I want my constituents and the citizens of Robeson County to know that I have never in my political career “taken a walk” on any vote and most certainly did not on the budget vote as implied in the article published by The Robesonian on June 28. On the days in question, I had a leave of absence from my seat to attend an important economic trip to Bismarck, North Dakota. This meeting was to benefit American Indian farmers and ranchers and had been scheduled in January 2019. Prior to leaving, I informed leadership in the House and the legislative staff of the Governor’s Office that I would not be in attendance for the budget vote that was scheduled to take place and the purpose of my leave. The Robesonian reporter was also informed by my legislative assistant that I was on leave, my location, and the purpose of the trip.
I know that as legislators we are always being watched and targeted by various groups and organizations, which is the least of my concerns. I want the citizens who have entrusted me to serve them to know that I take my responsibility as their representative seriously and will always vote, even though we may not always share the same views.
Thank you for your kind attention.
Rep. Charles Graham
District 47
Lumberton