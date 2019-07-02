Rep. Graham says he didn’t take ‘walk’ on budget

To the Editor,

What divide us?

The societal divisions we experience in this nation and the world are a direct result of our various and conflicting methods of interpretation. To resolve this we must find a proper model of interpretation to draw conclusions on every topic. Which model should we use to make sense of the world? Should it be the Constitution, personal feelings, parents, cultural traditions, evolution, or societal norms? Which model do you use to draw conclusions? What happens when your model of interpreting the world conflicts with your neighbor’s? The world needs one unifying interpreter of all things.

Christ is the unifying interpreter we need. Christ knows how we are to properly interpret all things because He is the Creator of all things. Christ gave us the ability to interpret the world properly, but in our freedom we defiantly chose to interpret the world for ourselves apart from Him. In doing so, we have become enemies of one another, ourselves, the world, and the Creator.

In order to reconcile us, Christ came into creation. His life displays the perfect interpretive model for us by never misinterpreting. But our rejection of Him and His interpretation of the world amplified our insubordination to His true model, so much so that we sentenced Him to death. However, He was willfully punished by the Father in our place though we knew He was the true interpreter. Christ rising from the dead shows that He has power over our disobedient interpretations and that we can be forgiven.

One day, Christ will return to create a new world, once again based on His proper interpretation. This time, it will be incorruptible. For He will cast out those who have rejected His interpretation of the world, leaving them to suffer a rebellious bondage to their own interpretations for all eternity. Those who have followed His view of the world will be forever empowered by His Spirit to submit to His interpretation.

In order to change, we must trust in Christ alone to change us. This will begin to rid us of our false interpretations of the world. Reconciliation for our disagreements, misunderstandings, and injustices can only be accomplished through Christ, as He is the only one who is both the true interpreter and the only one who has truly interpreted this life.

Christian O. Locklear

Red Springs