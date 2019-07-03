SeHealth CEO: Treasurer’s plan needs reworking

To the Editor,

The state treasurer is to be commended for looking for ways to lower the cost of the state’s health plan for state employees, which include teachers, local and state government workers, retirees and their dependents. But his proposed “Clear Pricing Project” is not the best way forward on this issue. The fact that very few hospitals in the state have signed his proposed contract is a strong indication that the issue cannot be solved with an over-simplified, one-size-fits-all redesign of costs and cuts.

Instead, we wish that hospitals had been allowed to work with the treasurer to redesign the plan so it focused on improving the health of state employees and their dependents. This method has been used extensively in the past with other organizations and groups to improve their health and reduce utilization, which logically reduces costs. This provides a win-win situation for communities’ long-term physical health and the government’s pocketbook.

Unfortunately, the June 30 deadline the treasurer established has come and gone, and now state employees will have very few hospitals or providers in the state who will be considered “in-network” under their new plan, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2020. However, there is still hope that the state legislature can provide a way forward that gives all parties more time to come to an agreement.

If approved, House Bill 184, the “Study State Health Plan Design,” will delay the treasurer’s deadline and allow more time for the plan to be redesigned in a way that all parties can support. The bill has passed the House and is now being considered by the Senate. We strongly encourage the Treasurer’s Office to hold off on any decisions regarding the contract until the legislature has had a chance to fully act on this bill.

Regardless of the outcome, we will continue to provide health care for all state employees who use our services, whether we are considered in-network or out-of-network providers, with the only change being how their benefits are applied under the new state plan. With this assurance, Southeastern Health also commits to let all state health plan members continue to see their current providers, with no interruptions.

Please contact your state senator and ask them to vote yes to support HB 184.

Joann Anderson

President/CEO

Southeastern Health