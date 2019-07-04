Local business steps up to help a grieving family

To the Editor,
As a social worker with Southeastern Hospice, I would like to recognize and thank the staff and leadership at a Lumberton tire and auto repair business for a good deed they recently performed.
Recently we became aware of a family who needed costly repairs to their van while one of their loved ones was a patient of Southeastern Hospice. Thanks to the generosity of the people at the auto repair store, the family’s van was able to be fixed through donated parts and labor, at no cost to the family.
To say thanks, the Southeastern Hospice staff chipped in and sponsored a pizza lunch for the employees of the business. I would also like to publicly acknowledge their kindhearted actions for the family who is going through a very tough time. Even though the business does not want recognition, we are thankful we live and work in the same community as these caring people.
Shane Brown
Lumberton