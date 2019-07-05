Budget needs to be reworked to help the needy, and not the wealthy

Together we are writing a new chapter in our region’s history, and the historic $145 million in education funding included in the proposed state budget will be a game-changer for Robeson County.

At a time when nationally, state appropriations for public higher education are declining, North Carolina’s lawmakers are demonstrating they believe even more in the power education has to change lives.

With their support, UNCP was able to break ground on a new state-of-the-art $37.5 million School of Business building in April. The facility will be a home for our next generation of leaders who will be equipped with the skills necessary for successful careers in entrepreneurship, management and business, many of whom will fill in-demand jobs throughout the region.

With visionary legislation like NC Promise as a tool for strategic growth, the foundation is already in place to advance our mission for the benefit of generations to come. Through this program, education is made accessible, particularly for students who otherwise may not have had such an opportunity. In a county where just 13 percent of adults over 25 have a college degree — compared with a state average of some 30 percent — NC Promise has the potential to transform the local workforce.

In response to a 2017 legislatively-directed health study, UNCP established a new College of Health Sciences, contributing to a healthier Southeastern North Carolina. Currently home to more than 1,500 students and growing, it is solving one of the most basic causes of our health care challenge — the limited supply of qualified professionals. The college is working to improve health outcomes by offering degree programs that will produce more professionals educated to meet the unique needs of this region.

The study, completed by the Sheps Center at UNC-Chapel Hill, asserted the best strategy for rural communities to address their provider shortages is with a “grow-your-own” approach. With UNCP data indicating 70 percent of nursing and 85 percent of social work students remain in the region to practice after graduating, it’s clear we’re doing just that.

Our vision to alter our trajectory would not be a reality without strong support from partners like Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC and CEO, Dr. Patrick Conway. In April as we announced the establishment of the Community Health and Wellness Institute and a $775,000 gift, Dr. Conway spoke of the power our university has to effect change.

He said, “UNCP holds a unique position to provide the innovation, outreach and well-trained workforce necessary to dramatically improve the health outcomes of their community. Investment in community matters.”

He could not be any more correct. Investment in the community does matter, and investing in higher education will have a sustaining impact on our county and region in every way imaginable.

Education can be the catalyst for a brighter future. It can change the trajectory of a community for generations to come.

A college degree not only benefits the graduate but the entire society. College graduates are 24 percent more likely to be employed, earn $32,000 more annually and $1 million more in a lifetime. On top of that, they are twice as likely to volunteer, contribute three and a half times more to charity, are five times less likely to be imprisoned and are less reliant on government assistance. And importantly, research also shows college graduates are more likely to lead healthier, longer lives.

Robeson County and our entire region is fortunate to have the tireless advocacy of our local legislative delegation and the support of North Carolina’s leadership. Like Dr. Conway, they share a vision for Southeastern North Carolina, making it stronger and more successful to ensure it is a vibrant part of our state’s economy now and even more so in the future.

This investment in education for Robeson County is an unprecedented and visionary step forward. With $91 million designated for UNC Pembroke’s College of Health Sciences and STEM building, we will be better positioned to transform the education and health-care landscape in our community. The budget also provides almost $27 million for the Public Schools of Robeson County and nearly $7 million for Robeson Community College. Along with the $20 million UNCP will receive as an NC Promise school, this investment in education is transformative.

Working together with our partners, we have the opportunity to level the playing field so our children, and their children, are equipped with the skills and tools necessary for success in this world.

I grew up in Robeson County. In the 10th grade, one of my teachers put the thought in my mind I could be a doctor. That teacher, and the education I pursued changed my life. If we want to change our course for generations to come, I believe the most effective approach is to address the underlying condition while we treat the symptoms.

I am convinced now more than ever that the answer is access to a high-quality education for Southeastern North Carolina’s citizens — an education to prepare them for a successful life, giving back to this place we call home.

Robin Cummings